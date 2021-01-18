Once again, we are taken to the world of vampires, witches, werewolves, and mystical creatures in Mystic Falls with ‘Legacies,’ which is a supernatural fantasy drama. It is set two years after the events of ‘The Originals’ and is part of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ universe. The show revolves around a new generation of supernatural humans as they learn to understand themselves and get a hold of their abilities and impulses at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Created by Julie Plec, the show premiered on October 25, 2018. The fast-paced drama is popular among the viewers and has impressed the critics with its unexpected twists and its larger than life world of the supernatural. While the fans look forward to season 3, here is all that you want to know about the season premiere!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 1 is set to release on January 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes will release every Thursday.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 1?

You can watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 1 on The CW if you tune in at the abovementioned time slot. As long as the show is in season, you will be able to watch the episodes on The CW website a day after the release on the television network. You can also catch the show on The CW app. Your other options are Fubo TV, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Netflix users will have to wait eight days after season 3 finishes airing on The CW, but the first two seasons are currently streaming on the platform in case you want to catch up. You may also purchase single episodes ($2.99 per episode) or a full season ($29.99) on Amazon Prime.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 1 is titled ‘We’re Not Worthy.’ Season 3 will begin with the school back in session, but nothing is as it should be. Everyone is trying their level best to bring Hope and Landon back as the lives of many students hang in the balance. Alaric will send the students for an off-campus field day to attend to urgent matters in school. Whereas, the students will find themselves scrambling to figure out who would be a worthy opponent for a medieval monster who challenges them.

In season 3, the spotlight will be on Hope and Landon, whose relationship often takes a hit for various reasons. With all that they are going through, things will not get any easier for the two of them. Alyssa is luckily still alive after “Dark Josie” twisted her neck. But Alyssa wants Josie to know that she messed with the wrong person, although now Josie is back to her regular self. Josie will have to deal with the ramifications of all that “Dark Josie” did. The twins Lizzie and Josie have always had a complicated relationship, which will be explored further in season 3; they especially get closer after the “Dark Josie” debacle. We will also see Hope gradually becoming a part of the sisterhood.

Read More: Shows Like Legacies