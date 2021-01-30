‘Legacies’ is back on our tv screens with its third season, and we are so stoked that the series is off to a strong start. Last week’s ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 2 centers around an original character leaving the Salvatore School for good. As the vampires, werewolves, and witches of the Salvatore School attempt to prevent the death of one of their own, Hope finds an ingenious solution, and Alyssa plans to bring back all the monsters. There’s a detailed recap that we’ve provided for your benefit, but before you get to that, let’s first see what the upcoming season 3 episode 3 has in store for us! Here’s what we know.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to drop on February 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes are slated to air every Thursday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 3?

Fans of the show can directly watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 3 on The CW by tuning in at the aforementioned date and time. While the third season is being broadcast, you will be able to stream the episodes on The CW website a day after they air on the cable network. You can also stream ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 3 on The CW app. Additional streaming options include Fubo TV, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Netflix loyalists will have to wait eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW, but the first two seasons are available on the platform, in case you want to catch up or just rewatch. You can also buy or rent single episodes or a full season as video-on-demand on Amazon Prime.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 3, titled ‘Salvatore: The Musical!’, is perhaps one of the show’s most anticipated episodes. The official synopsis reads as follows – “The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor; Landon throws himself into writing the musical, and Lizzie, Josie, Kaleb, and Jed dive into their roles.”

The musical is going to be a fun retelling of the Damon-Stefan-Elena story that we all know from ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ You can expect the entire episode to be full of fond throwbacks. Here’s a promo for the upcoming musical episode.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 2, titled ‘Goodbyes Sure Do Suck’, sees the Super Squad say goodbye to one of their own. While revealing to Landon that he is King Arthur’s descendant, Rafael starts coughing up the same black goo that became the death of Chad in the season premiere. When they find that Rafael’s condition is incurable and he only has days to live, the Salvatore School’s various factions leave no stones unturned in trying to find a solution that would prevent his death.

Ultimately, Hope is able to transport Rafael and his reunited parents to a new prison world that’s modeled after the perfect heaven that Rafael describes to Hope earlier in the episode. It’s not a perfect solution but better than the alternative. And maybe it’s not goodbye forever. Those prison worlds don’t really hold people forever, do they?

In a sub-plot, the Necromancer resurrects the Sphinx (from season 2), and she prophesizes that someone from the Salvatore School will die soon. This spells bad for Landon, who now only has one precious human life.

