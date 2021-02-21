First released on July 5, 2017, ‘Snowfall’ has garnered praise for the recreation of the 1980s Los Angeles. The critics have especially called attention to the “phenomenal” performances of the lead actors Damson Idris, Emily Rios, Carter Hudson, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. This crime drama television series is created by John Singleton, Dave Andron, and Eric Amadio. Unfortunately, Singleton passed away while the third season of the show was still in production.

The series pivots on the events of the first crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles and what it does to the city and its people. With the shocker that the third season ends on, fans are eager to know what happens next. Here is all that you need to know about the first episode of season 4!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 1 is scheduled to release on February 24, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The fourth season will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 releasing the same day, with the remaining episodes releasing every Wednesday. The season comprises ten episodes in all.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 1?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Snowfall’ on FX by tuning in at the abovementioned date and time. You can also watch it on the official website of FX and the app. For those who do not have a cable subscription, there are a plethora of options. The episode will be available on Hulu, DirecTV, iTunes, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Individual episodes are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 4 is titled ‘Re-Entry.’

Season 4 will begin in the chaotic year of 1985. Reagan would have been re-elected, the South Central area would be plagued with crack, and gangs will be seen at war with each other because of it. Even though Franklin is shot and left bleeding in season 3’s finale, the first episode of season 4 confirms that he survives and is back in action. Franklin is serious about expanding his business, which means that he will make more enemies along the way.

In the upcoming episode, Franklin will realize that a truce is next to impossible, and he must choose sides. He will scheme with Skully to hunt down Manboy so that Skully can exact his revenge. To do that, he may strike a deal with Manboy that would lead him to believe that Franklin is on his side. He would make Manboy think that he and his crew have an opportunity to ambush Skully. However, this plan may fail miserably, which could leave Skully feeling betrayed. This means that Franklin will have to be on the run once more.

Take a look at the trailer to get an idea of the upcoming season!

