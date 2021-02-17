The fifth episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 3 sees the whole police precinct’s life at risk as a bomb is placed in a truck outside the station. While Nolan is taken hostage, a more elaborate drama takes place between Jackson West and Doug Stanton. We will help you come up to date with what has happened so far in season 3, but first, here is all that you need to know about the upcoming sixth episode!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 6 will release on February 21, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes are released weekly on Sunday.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6?

You can watch ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 6 on ABC if you tune in at the date and time mentioned above. You may also watch the episode on the ABC website. For those who want options to stream online, you can catch the episode on Hulu, iTunes, and DirecTV. Season 3 is available on Fubo TV and YouTube TV. You can also purchase individual episodes for $2.99 or the complete season for $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 6 is titled ‘Revelations.’ John Nolan has spent a few years learning to be the best in the practical aspects of being a cop. However, a new challenge will be thrown his way as he will be required to do some classroom learning as well. It will mark the beginning of a new era for Nolan and not an easy one! Lucy Chen will get a taste of undercover work when Harper’s former colleague needs help. The experience will make her consider taking up undercover work full time. We will also see Toks Olagundoye as Professor Ryan in the upcoming episode.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode of the season, titled ‘Lockdown,’ Nolan lives up to his reputation as a “trouble magnet,” as he finds himself trapped in a hostage situation. The man who takes him hostage, Graham Porter, is doing so to blackmail the police into releasing another convict who is serving a life sentence for murder and possession of drugs. This causes the whole police station to go into lockdown. However, things turn around when they realize that it was all just a big distraction so that Porter’s girlfriend, Kelsey, could steal back the records of her fingerprints from the evidence locker.

As for Angela’s situation, the amnio test results come back negative for Fragile X Syndrome. Matters between Jackson and Stanton reach a boiling point, and the former wants to ensure that a cop like Stanton is taken off the force. After several brush-ups with Jackson, Stanton not only threatens to end his career but also leads him into a dangerous situation that could have cost Jackson his life. Following the threat of Jackson reporting him to International Affairs for his racist behavior, Stanton pretends to repent and then turns off his body cam. Stanton then leads Jackson into a situation that gets him targeted and brutally beaten by four men.

Stanton only feigns concern when Chen and Bradford show up, claiming that he lost track of Jackson. When he leans close to check on an injured Jackson, he does not expect Jackson to do what he does. Jackson turns on Stanton’s body cam, knowing that it has recorded the last two minutes. The camera footage confirms that he did nothing to save Jackson and nor did he call for backup. Although Jackson took a big risk, he finally managed to do what no one else had been able to do. And with that, Stanton’s badge and gun are taken away as an official investigation is set in motion.

