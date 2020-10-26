Following the recent success of ‘The Third Day’, the two networks responsible for producing the series, HBO and Sky Atlantic, released yet another miniseries, ‘The undoing’. The television adaptation of the 2014 novel ‘You Should Have Known’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the show revolves around Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a Manhattan-based relationship counselor, whose affluent and perfect life gets disrupted when a woman she knows is murdered, and secrets about her husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), start coming out.

As Grace deals with the repercussions of her failure to see the cracks in her relationship, something that she regularly suggests to her patients, she realizes that she has to rebuild her life for her son, Henry (Noah Jupe), to have a semblance of a normal childhood. The series also stars Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, the woman whose murder triggers the events of the show; Édgar Ramírez as Joe Mendoza, one of the detectives investigating the murder. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Undoing Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Undoing’ episode 2, titled ‘The Missing’, is set to be released on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also be simultaneously available on HBO Latino and HBO Max. The weekly miniseries premiered on HBO on October 25, 2020, and is scheduled to air its 6 episodes on the network until November 29, 2020. The UK viewers of the show can catch the sophomore episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Where to Watch The Undoing Episode 2 Online?

As mentioned before, ‘The Undoing’ episode 2 can be streamed on HBO Max and NOW TV. Both services offer seven-day free trial accounts to their prospective subscribers. The former then charges $14.99 per month, while the latter asks for £9.99 per month. The fans of the show can also watch it on DirecTV.

The Undoing Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of the miniseries (titled same as the show) opens with a young boy named Miguel making his way across Harlem to his mother, Elena’s studio. However, whatever he discovers there terrifies him. The episode then goes back two days earlier and focuses on Grace and her family. She and Jonathan, who is a pediatric oncologist, live typically bustling New York lives. They seem to have it all. Their son, Henry, is a charming, well-adjusted boy. Their relationship exudes a level of comfortability that is only common among people who have been together for a long time. Henry and Miguel both attend Reardon school, although the latter, as many characters in the show point out, is a scholarship student. While attending a committee for an auction fundraiser at the school, Grace meets Elena, who stuns everyone present there by suddenly exposing one of her breasts to feed her child.

Grace again meets Elena at a gym, where the younger woman comes before her fully nude and cryptically asks if she has ever done anything wrong to her. Their third meeting takes place at the fundraiser. Grace sees Elena crying, and asks if she is alright. Before Elena leaves, she kisses Grace. The next morning, the school issues an alert about Elena’s death. The police come to investigate the crime, asking questions to students and parents alike. Mendoza and his partner visit Grace’s home and enquire how well she knew the victim. Grace hides her recent exchanges with the woman from the police.

Grace can’t seem to get a hold of Jonathan, who is supposed to be in Cleveland for a convention. When she finds that he has left his phone at home, she frantically calls various hotels in that city but doesn’t find him. The last scene features back-to-back shots of a stunned and confused Grace sitting in her room and Elena’s bloodied and mutilated body lying in her studio.

The Undoing Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, Grace will likely continue her efforts to contact her husband. The detectives seem to have figured out that they were making Grace uncomfortable for some reason and might investigate her connection with the victim. It seems like a tremulous time is ahead for Grace and Henry. Franklin, who briefly appears in episode 1, might step in to protect his daughter and grandson.

