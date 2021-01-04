‘This is Us’ season 5 is finally back after the long winter hiatus, so we’ll refresh your memory with a detailed recap of what happened in the last episode, back in November 2020, right after we give you a preview of the upcoming episode. In the fourth episode of ‘This is Us’ season 5, Randall’s live stream goes viral when he unwittingly strips while it’s still on. Kevin struggles to make an impression on his new film’s director. Kate takes a trip down the lane of her dark past. We also see Jack and Rebecca in the past, trying to sleep train their babies. But more on that later. First, let’s see what you can expect from the upcoming season 5 episode 5 of ‘This is Us’.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 5 is slated to hit the screens on January 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. The fifth season will have a total of 18 episodes that air on Tuesday each week.

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 5 is by tuning in to NBC at the aforementioned time. You can also stream the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you’ve ditched your cable subscription, don’t worry, you can alternatively watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Viewers living in Canada can watch the previous seasons of ‘This is Us’ on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ season 5 is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Additionally, you can also buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming season 5 episode 5 of ‘This is Us’ is titled ‘A Long Road Home’ and its official synopsis reads as follows – “Kate confronts her past; Randall’s brush with viral fame leads to an unexpected discovery; Kevin debates the best path for his future.” You can watch the new episode’s promo below.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode of season 5, titled ‘Honestly,’ we see Jack and Rebecca struggling to sleep-train baby Kevin. Jack believes that Kevin needs to learn certain things on his own and physically stops Rebecca from soothing Kevin when he cries too much. Their endeavors are ultimately successful. Another flashback to when the Big Three are in middle school reveals Kevin struggling to keep up with football. Rebecca thinks that they should tell Kevin it’s okay to quit football if he wants to, while Jack feels that Rebecca’s coddling has made their son “soft”. Kevin, who hears the conversation between his parents, asks Randall to help him learn the plays.

In the present day, Kevin can’t quite wow the director of his new film, Jordan Martin Foster. However, when Kevin uses Randall’s old method to learn the movie’s script in a single night, Foster is downright impressed. Elsewhere, Kate goes with Ellie to her ultrasound, where she calls the baby Chloe. Ellie reveals how she once even considered getting an abortion and how the pregnancy has been overwhelming so far, but she has no doubts about Kate and Toby. A flashback shows us that teenaged Kate, just after she and Marc had broken up, had discovered that she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Malik shadows Randall at work but neglects to turn off Randall’s live stream of his online bulletin. Unaware that he is still streaming, Randall starts to change his clothes to go for a run as the entire city watches! Déja manages to reach Malik, who stops the stream and apologizes profusely. The viral video also catches the attention of the mystery fisherman who was introduced in the season premiere. And the old man clearly knows Randall’s birth father’s name, which might be a clue to his birth mother’s whereabouts.

