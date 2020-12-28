The tenth episode of ‘Vikings’ marks the end of part one of season 6. Yet again, we see Ivar’s ambition grow stronger than his love for family as he jabs his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), with his sword. Ivar and the Rus win the battle against Harald and Bjorn, assuming control over Kattegat. We will walk you through the recap in detail after you we get you up to date with what to expect from the upcoming episode.

Vikings Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Vikings’ season 6 episode 11 is slated for release on December 30, 2020, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime.

Where To Watch Vikings Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

Although the show usually airs on History Channel, episode 11 will release on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.A. and some select countries such as the U.K., Germany, Austria, and Ireland. The previous episodes of the series are also available on History Channel’s app and website. The show is also available via Philo TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. You can also watch the first three seasons of the series on Netflix, and the first six seasons on Hulu.

Vikings Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

Part two of season 6 promises to be full of surprises as Bjorn is seen recovering to lead his army once again, although Ivar ran a sword right through him. Oleg resents the fact that his nephew, Igor, is the rightful ruler of the Kievian Rus. Fans can already see how Ivar is a brotherly and a parental figure to Igor, who is still too young to challenge Oleg. But if there is more to Ivar’s schemes as far as Igor is concerned, it will eventually be revealed in future episodes. Ivar’s ambitions are far from reaching fulfillment as he has plans to be the “most famous Vikings who ever lived.” Could it possibly mean that he also has a plan to deal with Oleg? On the family front, there seems to be some interesting dynamics taking form between Hvitserk and Ivar. Ubbe continues to work on fulfilling his father’s dream to sail west, way beyond any place that a Viking has ever sailed, to find the “golden land.” Check out the official trailer for part 2 of season 6!

Vikings Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

The tenth episode of the sixth season is called ‘The Best Laid Plans.’ Bjorn and Ivar clash on the battlefield as Bjorn fights alongside King Harald to defend his homeland against Ivar and the Rus army. It is known that the alliance of Bjorn and King Harald is quite fragile. The fact that Harald sexually assaults Bjorn’s wife, Ingrid, adds to this. Harald tells Ingrid to keep it a secret and promises to marry her if Bjorn dies in battle.

Ivar is certain that Bjorn stands no chance of winning, ultimately betraying him and apparently killing him. Erik takes the crown from Harald, who looks awfully close to death on the battlefield as he tells Erik to “find a new home.” The episode ends with the supposed death of Bjorn and Harald as the future of Kattegat looks bleak. The Vikings have gained control over almost all of England except for Wessex, where Alfred the Great stands strong.

