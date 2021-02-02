What Was Dustin Diamond’s Net Worth?

Born in 1977 in San Jose, California, Dustin Neil Diamond had a rather tempestuous career in Hollywood. He peaked at an early age as a cast member of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ franchise. But after the end of the series, Diamond’s career plunged significantly. Even though he would often be featured in reality shows and small roles in movies, Diamond’s professional life did not surpass the success he had attained from ‘Saved by the Bell.’

Dustin Diamond was a student at the Zion Lutheran School in Anaheim. His family members were all in the computer industry, with his father teaching a computer-processing firm while his mother was a computer operator for the phone company, Pacific Bell. We were intrigued to know what Dustin Diamond’s career was like and what his net worth was. Here’s what we found.

How Did Dustin Diamond Make His Money?

Dustin Diamond was mostly known for his role of the nerdy character Samuel “Screech” Powers on the sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell.’ He was cast in the first season of the show itself in 1988 when he was merely 11 years old. At the time, the show was initially titled ‘Good Morning, Miss Bliss.’ As ‘Saved by the Bell,’ the show comprised 82 episodes that hit the screens from 1988 to 1989. He reprised his role as Screech in various spin-offs of the show, including ‘Saved by the Bell: The College Years’ and ‘Saved by the Bell: The New Class.’

After the franchise ended, Dustin deviated slightly from acting and commenced a career in stand-up comedy. He subsequently appeared on several reality shows, including ‘The Weakest Link,’ ‘Celebrity Boxing 2,’ ‘Celebrity Fit Club,’ ‘Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling,’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ In 2006, his career took a controversial turn when a sex-tape called ‘Screeched — Saved by the Smell’ was released involving Dustin and two other women. He later claimed that only his face was added on the stunt-doubled who stood in for Dustin.

In 2009, Dustin released his first book titled ‘Behind the Bell.’ The book, which is an account of Dustin’s experience from his point of view, comes with a description that states, “Learn the dark, behind-the-scenes story of the cast and crew’s extreme lifestyle: sex, drugs, and wild parties.”

Dustin also starred in films such as ‘Made’ (2001), ‘Pauly Shore Is Dead’ (2003), ‘Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star’ (2003), ‘Tetherball: The Movie’ (2010), ‘All Wifed Out’ (2012) and ‘College Fright Night’ (2014). He executive produced a telefilm in 2014, ‘The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.’

Dustin’s life took a turn for the worse when he stabbed another bar patron during an altercation involving his then-fiancée and was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2015. He was thereafter not included in the cast list of yet another follow-up series of ‘Saved by the Bell.’

What Was Dustin Diamond’s Net Worth?

Dustin Diamond had had his fair share of troubles with failed real estate ventures. In 2001, he became bankrupt after his parents spent all the money he had earned from ‘Saved by the Bell.’ In 2006, he was reportedly selling T-shirts at $15 each to save his home in Port Washington, Wisconsin, from a foreclosure. The State of Wisconsin filed Tax Warrants against Dustin, which amounted to $82,156. In 2014, he reportedly owed $40,000 to the Electrical Construction Industry Board of Wisconsin.

Considering all the ups- and downs of his life, Dustin Diamond was worth an estimated $300,000 at the time of his death in February 2021.

