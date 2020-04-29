Irrfan Khan Net Worth 2020

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Irrfan Khan was one of the most well known Indian actors. Not only did he have a successful career in Hindi cinema, but he also featured in many British and American films. Some of his most famous work in Hollywood includes ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008), ‘Life of Pi‘ (2012), ‘Jurrasic World’ (2015), and ‘Inferno’ (2016).

Irrfan Khan was studying for his MA degree when he earned a scholarship from the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, India. After graduating from NSD, he relocated to Mumbai, where he almost immediately began his career in the entertainment industry. If you want to know about his career and his net worth, keep on reading!

How Did Irrfan Khan Earn His Money?

After moving to Mumbai, he acted in numerous television serials, including ‘Chanakya,’ ‘Bharat Ek Khoj,’ ‘Banegi Apni Baat,’ ‘Chandrakanta,’ ‘AnooGoonj,’ ‘Star Bestsellers’ and ‘Sparsh’ amongst many others. Following this, he featured in movies like ‘Kamla Ki Maut,’ ‘Ek Doctor Ki Maut,’ ‘Such a Long Journey,’ and many more that went unnoticed.

In 2001, Irrfan got the lead role in ‘The Warrior,’ which was opened in international film festivals, making him a well-known face. After this, he got roles in movies like ‘ Road to Ladakh,’ ‘ Maqbool,’ ‘Rog,’ and ‘Haasil.’ ‘Haasil’ was the film that gave him a major breakthrough. His role in the movie earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Villian.

In 2007, he starred in the box-office hits ‘Life in a…Metro’ and ‘The Namesake,’ following which he made appearances in international movies like ‘A Mighty Heart’ and ‘The Darjeeling Limited.’ Irrfan continued to work in television series and Bollywood movies even after getting doing foreign films.

Irrfan hosted the reality TV show ‘Mano Ya Na Mano’ along with the supernatural drama series ‘Kya Kahein.’ He can also be seen in movies like ‘Acid Factory’ (2009), ‘New York, I Love You’ (2008), ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ (2012), ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012), ‘Life of Pi’ (2012), ‘The Lunchbox’ (2013), ‘Jurrasic World’ (2015), ‘Piku’ (2015), and ‘Hindi Medium’ (2017).

In 2020, he starred in a movie called ‘Angrezi Medium,’ which was the sequel to the 2017 ‘Hindi Medium.’ The movie was released on March 13, 2020, and was his last movie appearance before his death on April 29, 2020.

Along with all this, in September 2015, he was appointed as the brand ambassador for Resurgent Rajasthan, a campaign by the state government of Rajasthan.

Irrfan Khan Net Worth 2020

In a career spanning over 30 years and having more than 150 acting credits, Irrfan Khan had earned a name and respect for himself. Considered one of the finest actors in India cinema by most critics, he received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four different categories. In 2011, he was even awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor.

After gaining success, Irrfan Khan used to charge around 12-15 crore rupees per movie as remuneration, i.e., between 1.5-2 million dollars. Therefore, it is no surprise that his estimated net worth at the time of his death in 2020 was close to $50 million.

