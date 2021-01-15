Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu are the resident power couple on Netflix’s new reality series, ‘Bling Empire.’ Dr. Gabriel Chiu is the 24th generation direct descendant of the Chinese Song dynasty. Christine is originally from Taiwan but hasn’t spoken to her affluent father in over 10 years after she was cut off for reasons unknown. Christine and Dr. Chiu have been married for over 12 years and have a son together – 2-year-old Gabriel Jr., who is lovingly known as Baby G. They live a life of insane affluence and luxury in a vast mansion in Beverly Hills.

The Chius attend the Bel Air Presbyterian Church and are involved in several philanthropic ventures. Often cited as one of the best plastic surgeons in LA, Dr. Chiu is a reconstructive surgeon who got his degree from the University of California Berkeley in Microbiology and Immunology. Gabriel completed medical school at the Western University of Health Sciences in Southern California. He comes from a conventional and conservative Chinese family and grew up with very strict parents. For a decade, Christine (who holds a degree in International Business from Pepperdine University) was shunned by her in-laws because she couldn’t conceive. That all changed when Baby G was born in 2018. Now, Christine is the self-proclaimed “Queen of Beverly Hills” and keeps her reputation by throwing extravagant parties. Curious to know how the Chius amassed their wealth and what their current net worth is? Here’s all you need to know.

How Did Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu Make Their Money?

Dr. Chiu started his residency in Detroit, Michigan, at the St. John’s Health System. He then transferred to Cleveland, Ohio, working at the Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital. It was here that Dr. Chiu became the Chief Resident in General Surgery. His subsequent fellowship was at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he worked his way up to become Chief Fellow of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. After completing his fellowship, Dr. Chiu moved back to California, and now, he splits his time between practices in Beverly Hills and Encino, California. Even though he was born into a vastly wealthy family, Dr. Chiu has amassed a considerable fortune on his own through his lucrative career and smart investments.

Before marrying Dr. Chiu, Christine spent a decade managing the public relations for different companies, and she also worked in the beauty industry. Christine is a fashion lover and makes it a point never to miss the Haute Couture fashion weeks in Paris and Milan, where she is one of the top players of the Couture game. She usually buys something from every show she attends and spends, on average, 6-figure amounts on dresses that are extremely exclusive.

Although she oversees multiple charitable ventures on behalf of the couple, Christine’s main job is her role as the Managing Partner for Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. – a state-of-the-art medispa facility that she opened with her husband. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, BHPS Inc. serves as the main outlet for SkinCeuticals by L’Oreal. A favorite among the social elite of LA, BHPS Inc. is a unique oasis that offers its patients a serene environment to unwind. Additionally, Christine and Dr. Chiu have several profitable investments. The couple has also executive produced the Netflix series ‘Bling Empire.’

Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu Net Worth

As of 2021, the combined net worth of Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu is estimated to be around $50 million.

