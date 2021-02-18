‘When Calls the Heart’ is a family drama that follows the life of Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), a kindhearted teacher who is used to an elite lifestyle in the city. So when she is sent to a small mining town named Coal Valley for an assignment, she experiences a massive culture shock. The town also suffered from a recent explosion that has compelled the women to work at the mines. Despite the tragedy that shakes up the place, Elizabeth manages to find peace by establishing connections with like-minded people and finds a new job. The show is based on Janette Oke’s eponymous novel and is adapted on television by Michael Landon Jr.

Season 7 left the viewers on a cliffhanger with Elizabeth, Nathan (Kevin McGarry), and Lucas (Chris McNally) entangled in an unresolved love triangle. The upcoming season will end this confusion that has coaxed fans into contemplating their own theories about the show’s future. Elizabeth is finally set to move ahead with her romantic life. If you actively follow the show and are wondering about the details of the season 8 premiere of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ we have got you covered!

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Episode 1 will release on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Hallmark. The eighth season is longer than usual, with 12 episodes rather than the usual 10.

Where to Stream When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 episode 1 on Hallmark Channel at the time mentioned above. You can also catch the episode on Hallmark’s official website, as well as the Hallmark Channel Everywhere app.

Cord cutters can stream the show on Sling TV, Philo TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Another way you can access the show is by purchasing its episodes on Amazon Prime. Some of the previous seasons of the show are also available on Netflix, where you can watch them.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 1 Spoilers

The new season opens with a time jump of a few months, yet Elizabeth is still torn between her fondness for Nathan and Lucas. There is a new visitor in town that happens to be the salon owner Lucas’ mother, Helen Bouchard. She is quick to understand the chemistry between her son and the widowed schoolteacher. Fortunately, Helen and Elizabeth seem to get along fine, and she helps Elizabeth frame-up her manuscript for the book she has been writing. Helen also confides in her with a secret hidden from her son Lucas.

The episode also dives into Faith’s return from medical school along with Jesse and Clara’s disruptive dynamic. Elizabeth’s dream is also on the verge of coming true as she finally finishes her book and has it published, thanks to the combined efforts of Lucas, Helen, and Elizabeth herself. The only thing left for her now is to come to terms with how she feels about the two men vying for her love and attention.

Regardless of who she chooses, fans sure hope that the other man gets a happy ending as well. It is a positive thing to watch Elizabeth take her time to figure out her deepest emotions, but fans have grown attached to both Lucas and Nathan over the show’s run, making it difficult for us to imagine either of them heartbroken.

