Only true shounen fans can appreciate tournament arcs. While these arcs often lack an overarching storyline, they have become shounen staples because of how they allow viewers to see their beloved characters in some relentless action. Now you must be wondering why I’m talking about tournament arcs here. Well, if you think about it, the entire runtime of ‘Baki’ is pretty much of a tournament arc in itself and that’s the reason why there’s so much hype around it.

As unoriginal as its premise may actually sound, the anime perfectly executes its hackneyed concept and entertains you with its slam-bang martial arts action scenes, complemented with its allegories to one’s struggle for freedom. That being said, if like us, you’re excited about the next season of ‘Baki’ and have been eagerly waiting for its release, we have some good news for you in the next section.

Baki Season 3 Netflix Release Date

‘Baki’ was first adapted into an anime series back in 2001. Soon after its release, the original series became an instant hit in Japan and the rest of the world. It is also still considered to be one of the best martial arts anime of all time. In 2016, after a long hiatus of 15 years, Netflix acquired the license of the show. Soon after this, on June 25, 2018, the streaming giant released an ONA version of the series and divided its 26-episode runtime into two parts. Since then, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the release of its third part and the good news is that Netflix has already renewed the anime for a third installment. ‘Baki’ season 3 is scheduled to release on June 4, 2020, on Netflix.

Netflix officially confirmed its renewal in March 2020:

Flex your pecs and grease your muscles, because Baki is returning for a new season this year! pic.twitter.com/mVAiaGLEeN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 5, 2020

The news was also confirmed on the official twitter account of the anime. Check out the tweet below:

When it comes to the cast and crew of the third part, we can expect all primary voice actors of the first and second parts to reprise their respective roles. Tatsuhiko Urahatam, also known for his work in ‘Tsuredure Children‘, has written its scripts and Toshiki Hirano is again its director. TMS/Double Eagle (‘Dr. Stone‘, ‘Megalo Box‘) is animating its third part, and just like the previous installments, we can also expect Kenji Fujisawa to be responsible for the show’s music.

When it comes to the plot of the third part, as revealed in the trailer itself, the series will now be adapting the Raitai Tournament Arc. This Chinese Challenge story arc was also teased in the closing moments of the second part. Although the number of episodes in this new season has not been revealed, since the Chinese Challenge story arc takes up almost 80 chapters (chapters 159 to 240) of the original manga, we can expect this season to have around 26 episodes.

Baki English Dub:

You can stream the new version of ‘Baki’ on Netflix with its English Dub.

Baki Part 3 Trailer

Check out the trailer for ‘Baki’ Part 3 below:

Read More: Best Action Anime