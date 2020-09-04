Since its release, many anime viewers have misjudged ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ because of its zany title. Its title gives the impression that it’s another one of those typical high rom-coms that barely rise above the known tropes of the genre. But only when you watch ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU,’ you realize that there’s a lot more to it than that. Apart from being more of a satire to the usual romance shows, it also packs some genuine, relatable heartfelt moment. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

In its opening moments, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ shows our beloved trio—Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui—meeting up at their own regular hangout spot, the Kasai Rinkai Park. While they are at it, Hachiman looks back at all the trials and tribulations they’ve been through since the day they first met. After these brief moments introspection, they decide to grab a meal and head over to a nearby eatery. When they arrive there, Hachiman suddenly recalls that Yukino wanted to tell them something. And so, he reminds her and urges her to talk about what she wanted to say. With this prompt, she starts explaning that she’s not planning to take big responisbility by completely giving up on her dependence towards her family. Because of this step, she expects both of them to support her in every possible way they can. As always, both Yui and Hachiman agree with her without questioning her motives. Soon after this, the trio heads over to Yukino’s place where, to their dismay, they meet her elder sister.

Following this, the anime shows the next day where Hachiman’s sister works hard to clear her school interview. To make her feel more confident, Hachiman offers her a helping hand and then reminds her that he’ll be waiting at the shopping complex for her to pick her up from school. When he shows up at the location later, he runs into a classmate and gets busy talking to her. Soon after, his sister shows up and they shop a little before going back home. Hachi’s sister then catches up with all the chores she missed out on and finally ends their day by telling him how gratefull she feels for having him as her brother. When he hears this, Hachi is unable to hold his tears back.

