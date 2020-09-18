With yet another heart-wrenching season, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is now coming to a bittersweet end. Our only hope is that it’ll return soon. On that note, now that ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is about to reach its conclusive moments, you surely wouldn’t want to miss out on its season’s finale. So to ensure that you watch it right on time, read on further to know all the details about its release date and streaming availability.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date:

The 12th episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on September 25, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

Our beloved trio—Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui—is back again with another season. All three of them get together at their usual hangout spot. The famous Kasai Rinkai Park. In the middle of a conversation, Hachiman suddenly recalls how they grew above all of their pitfalls and made it this far. He endlessly reminisces all of their good times and even the bad times through which they stuck together. Amid all of this recounting, they decide to head over to a nearby diner to get a bite to eat. At the diner, Hachiman remembers that Yukino eagerly wanted to share something with them. So he just subtly prompts her and allows her to do all the talking.

Yukino begins by telling them that she’s now setting out to make a big decision. She’s not only going to stop depending on her parents but she’ll also try to seek an independent life. And while she’s out there in the real world, she expects both Yui and Hachiman to support her. Hachiman and Yui listen carefully and unanimously agree that they’re with her no matter what happens. Moments after this, they run into Yukino’s drunk sister when they head over to her place.

The anime then walks us through the next day which reflects on Hachiman’s relationship with his sister. All to determined to help her with her upcoming school interview, Hachiman promises her that he’ll pick her up after the interview. He keeps his promise and shows up on time. Later that day, his sister almost makes him cry by confessing how grateful she feels about having him in her life.

