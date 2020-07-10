The third installment of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ begins on a bittersweet note. While it reminds us of everything our beloved trio has gone through, it also gives us a glimpse of how far they’ve come and how far they’re still willing to go. Season 2 clearly has a lot more stories to tell and if you’ve been eagerly waiting for it, check out its first episode right away. For those who have already watched the first episode, here’s everything you need to know about its Episode 2.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 2 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 begins at the Kasai Rinkai Park, where Hachiman thinks all the challenges he, Yukino, and Yui have gone through during their relationship. Soon after this, while grabbing a meal together, Hachiman suddenly remembers Yukino’s request and asks her to tell him and Yui all about it. She tells them she wants to find her own way in life instead of treading the same path as her parents. She further adds that she expects them to provide her their complete support so that she can eventually achieve her independence-seeking endeavors. Both Hachiman and Yui unanimously agree and then head over to Yukino’s place. That’s where they find her intoxicated sister, Haruno.

The first episode then moves on to the next day where Hachiman discovers that his little sister is preparing for an interview to get into his school. He tells her that he’ll meet her at the Marinpia shopping center once she’s done with her exam, and as promised, he gets there right on time. That’s when he meets Saki Kawasaki, one of his classmates, and her sister. While they talk about the entrance tests, Komachi soon joins them. Once they are done talking about the tests, Hachiman and Komachi decide to go on a shopping trip before heading back home. Komachi then takes on her day-to-day responsibilities of taking up chores and cleaning the house, which is something she wasn’t able to while preparing for her tests. She then tells Hachiman how grateful she feels about the help he gave her during her tests. Hachiman gets tears after listening to her and the episode ends.

