For the uninitiated, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ comes off as another one of those typical high school rom coms. But only the ones who have watched its first two seasons will know that there’s a lot more to it than that. ‘OreGairu’ is more like a psychological exploration of its three flawed yet realistic characters. With season 3, the anime delves even deeper into this exploration. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on its next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

Starting off where the previous season left, the third installment of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ kicks off at the Kasai Rinkai Park. Hachiman looks back at the good old days and thinks about all the trials and tribulations his relationship with Yukino and Yui has gone through. The three of them then grab a meal together. While they are at it, Hachiman recalls one of Yukino’s old requests and nudges her to tell Yui all about it. Yukino then begins with her own emotional ramblings and talks about everything that she expects them. She claims that she wants them to support her like they always have and also expects them to help her seek an independent life. Without even thinking twice, both Hachiman and Yui agree and promise her that they’re always by her side. Soon after this, they head over to Yakino’s place and meet her intoxicated sister.

The anime then moves ahead to the next day where Hachiman’s sister relentlessly prepares for her school admission interview. Hachiman first offers her help, then reminds her that he’ll be waiting for her at the shopping center. He keeps his word and arrives at the predetermined location on time. While he waits for his sister’s exam to get over, Saki Kawasaki, one of his classmates, and her sister. They get busy talking about the entrance tests and that’s when Hachiman’s sister shows up. Before heading back home, Hachiman and his sister go shopping and then get busy with their daily chores. Hachiman’s sister even thanks him for helping her out with her test and without even realizing, Hachiman starts tearing up.

