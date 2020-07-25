When it comes to its storyline, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ hasn’t ever stepped out of its generic tropes and taken big risks. Even so, its subtle character development even makes its simple plot points look good. Along with that, the anime boasts a good production value which remains consistent throughout its runtime. With that said, if you’ve been following the third season of ‘Oregairu’, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ begins with Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui sitting together at the Kasai Rinkai Park. Hachiman reminisces all the good times they have been through and thinks about how far they’ve come with their relationship. Soon after this, they head out to get a meal and that’s when Hachiman recalls that Yukino wanted to tell them something. He prompts her to start talking to them and she reveals that she is now trying to take full ownership of her life. She wants to be free from her dependence on her family and in her pursuit of following her dreams, she expects the two of them to give her full support. Both Hachiman and Yui promise her that they’ll support her in every possible way like they always have. After this conversation, the three head over to Yukino’s place and that’s where they meet her sister.

The next day, back at his home, Hachiman appreciates his sister for working extremely hard for her entrance test. He even offers her help and tells her that he’ll be waiting at the shopping center to pick her up right after her exam is over. While his sister attends her interview at school, Hachiman arrives on time and waits for her at the shopping center. This is when he runs into one of his classmates, Saki Kawasaki. As they get involved in a conversation about school classes and projects, Hachiman’s sister arrives. Saki then bids them farewell and goes her own way while Hachiman and his sister go shopping before heading home. At home, his sister does all her chores just to make up for the previous day and she even tells Hachi that she’s grateful to have him as her brother. As soon as he hears this, he starts crying.

