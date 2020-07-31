‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is another one of those simple yet scintillating anime that almost depict real life. Its characters are carefully written in such a way that almost everything about them is relatable. Season 3 doesn’t change much compared to its predecessors but I believe every fan of the show would agree that ‘SNAFU’ is great the way it is. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

In the opening moments of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3, Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui sit together at the Kasai Rinkai Park. Hachiman thinks about all the good and bad times they’ve been through and cherishes how far they’ve come. Moments after this, they head over to a new place to get a bite to eat. That’s when Hachiman recalls that Yukino wanted to tell them about something. He prompts her to start talking and she reveals that she’s now looking forward to starting a whole new phase of her life. While she’s out there seeking a completely independent life, she only expects Hachiman and Yui to support her in every way they can. Without even giving a second thought, both Hachiman and Yui agree to support her no matter what happens. Right after having this conversation, all three of them head over to Yukino’s place and meet her drunk sister.

The next day, Yukino tries to offer some help to his sister when learns that she’s preparing for her school joining interview. He then tells her that, as they previously planned, he’ll be waiting for her at the shopping center once she’s done with her interview. As promised, Hachiman shows up at the shopping center right on time. That’s when he meets one of his classmates and they start talking about everything that has been going on lately. Soon, even his sister shows up there and before heading home, Hachiman and his sister go for some shopping. After they reach home, Hachiman rests for a bit while his sister makes up for the housework that she was not able to do because of her interview. She then tells Hachiman that she feels grateful for having him as her brother and leaves him teary-eyed.

