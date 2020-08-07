The best slice-of-life anime shows aren’t the ones that pack a lot of drama but are the ones that stay grounded to reality and resonate with the day-to-day snags of real people. ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ achieves the same with its simplistic but extremely poignant storyline. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

In Season 3 of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’, it all beings when Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui get together at their regular meeting spot—the Kasai Rinkai Park. Hachiman looks back at the time when they first met, all the problems they dealt with, and the moments they cherished together. Soon after this, they decide to grab a meal and head over to a restaurant. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Hachiman recalls that Yui was longing to tell him and Yukino something. And so, he prompts her to share what she wants. She begins by disclosing that she’s now looking forward to starting a whole new life where she’ll be free from the support of her family. But while she’s out there in the real world trying to figure things out, she only expects Hachiman and Yui to support her and agree with her decision to be independent. Without hesitation, both Hachiman and Yui agree to support her and be with her like they always have. Moments after this critical discussion, they head over to Yui’s place where they run into her drunk sister.

The following day, Yukino first offers some help to his sister after realizing that she’s preparing for the school interview which will allow her to join the same school as him. He then reminds her that he’ll be at the shopping center to pick her up right after the interview is over. Hachiman shows up a little before time just to ensure that he does not make his sister wait. While he gets busy talking to a classmate he runs into, his sister shows up there and before heading home, Hachiman and his sister go for some shopping. Once they return home, Hachi’s sister makes tries to make up for all the chores she previously skipped and then tells Hachiman that she’s grateful for having him as her brother.

