By disguising itself as a romantic comedy, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ takes you on a roller coaster of emotions throughout its runtime. From the ups and downs, and highs and lows of Hachiman’s life, it walks you through it all. There may be nothing particularly fascinating about its character, but what makes it so special, is its realistic grounded drama. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 7 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

Season 3 of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ kicks off with Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui meeting up at their regular spot—the Kasai Rinkai Park. Soon, Hachiman gets lost in the memories of the time when they first met, the became close friends, and together went through so many setbacks. Moments after this, the trio decides to grab a meal, so they head over to a nearby restaurant. And then, out of nowhere, Hachiman recalls that Yukino urgently wanted to share something with them and so he prompts her to speak up. She breaks it to them that she no longer wants to defend her family and while breaking free from her dependency from them, there’s a lot that she’ll have to do. She explains that while she’s out there in the real world making a name for herself and finding her own path, she only expects Hachiman and Yui to support her in every possible way they can. Both of them unanimously agree to her request and assure he that they are always with her. Right after having this discussion, the three of them head over to Yukino’s place and meet her drunk sister.

The next day, Hachiman’s sister prepares for her school entrance interview. Without disturbing her, Hachiman reminds her that he’ll be waiting to pick her up at the shopping center. As promised, he shows up there and waits for her. That’s when he meets a classmate and gets busy talking about school until his sister shows up. In the final moments of the episode, both of them shop a little and then head back home. His sister tells him how grateful she feels for having him as her brother and leaves him in tears.

