Too many anime rely on heavy teenage melodrama, fanservice, and unnecessary sentimental moments just to lure more fans. But then there are anime shows like ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ that is simple yet so grounded to reality that you can’t help but fall in love with it. Although it isn’t for everyone, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is easily amongst the best slice-of-life anime out there.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 8 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

In its opening moments, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ marks the beginning of yet another day for our beloved dynamic trio—Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui. They meet up at their usual hang out spot—the Kasai Rinkai Park—and reminiscence all the good times they have been through. When they snap back from the memories of their past, they realize that it’s time for them to get something to eat. And so, they head over to a nearby diner. While waiting for their food to arrive, Hachiman suddenly recalls that Yukino was dying to tell them something, so he nudges her to tell them what’s on her mind. Yukino reveals that she’ll be taking some big steps in life now and while she’s out there trying to find herself, she expects both of them to support her in every possible way they can. Without thinking twice, Yui and Hachiman agree that they are always with her and they even encourage her to seek the independent life that she craves. After this deep discussion, all three of them head over to Yukino’s place where they meet her intoxicated sister.

The next day Hachiman figures that his sister is working really hard to clear her school’s admission interview. He offers her help and then reminds her that he’ll be waiting for her shopping center after her interview is done. Hachiman arrives at the location right on time and while he waits for his sister, he runs into one of his classmates. When his sister arrives, they bid their farewell to the classmate and head out for some shopping before going back home. Once they get back, Hachiman’s sister catches up with all the chores she missed out on during her preparation and leaves Hachiman in tears by telling him that she’s grateful for having him as her brother.

