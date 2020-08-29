From its storytelling to its setting, from its music choices to its art style, ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ maintains a very simplistic tone which slowly makes you fall in love with it. Its characters are not good or bad, they are just complex like real people and that’s exactly what makes them so relatable. So if you still haven’t started watching it yet, now would be a good time to check it out. For those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on September 4, 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and VRV. The third season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is available on AnimeLab.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

The third of installment of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu’ begins with Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui getting together all over again at the Kasai Rinkai Park. By doing this, they take some time to look back at the ups and downs, high and lows they have been through since the first day they became friends. After a few brief moments of reminiscing the past, they decide to get a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant. When they get there, Hachiman recalls Yukino eagerly wanted to tell them about some very important and so, he prompts her to tell them what she knows. With this, Yukino begins to tell them about her intentions of starting a new life for herself where she’ll not only distance herself from her family but will also set out to seek a whole new life of her own. And while she’s at it, she adds, she expects both Hachiman and Yui to be her prime supporters like they always have. To this, Hachiman and Yui respond by promising her that they’ll always be with her no matter what happens.

The anime then drifts to the next day where Hachiman finds his sister preparing for her school’s entrance tests. He tries to help her a little and then reminds her that, as previously discussed, he’ll be waiting for her at the shopping center after her interview. As promised, Hachiman shows up on time, and while, he waits for his sister, he runs into a classmate. Within a few moments even his sister shows up and they head over to shop a little before going back home. While catching up with all the chores she missed out on Hachi’s sister reminds him that she’s grateful for having him as her brother. And with moments like these, ‘Oregairu’ wins our hearts again.

