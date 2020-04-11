A Korean drama based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Lee Do-woo, ‘When the Weather is Fine,’ first premiered on February 24, 2020. Directed by Han Ji-Seung and written by Lee Do-Woo and Han Ga-Ram, this romance drama casts Park Min-young and Seo Kang-Joon as the lead characters.

The premise of the show revolves around Mok Hae-Won and Eyun Seob. Hye-Won is a recently unemployed cello teacher who gets sick of her life in Seoul and moves back to her small hometown, Bookhyun Village, where she meets Eun-Seob. Eun-Seob is her neighbor and the owner of the bookshop called “Goodnight Bookstore,” whose life consisted of waking up, drinking coffee, reading a book, and writing. But now that Mok Hae-Won is back, his daily routine starts to change.

Eun-Seob’s long crush on Mok Hae-Won comes to light in the very first episode itself, following which a few awkward interactions between the two occur. But, they both manage to move on from it quite well and develop a friendship, something Hae-Won desperately needs in the small town, especially since she doesn’t trust people easily. In the previous episodes, we’ve also uncovered their backstories bit by bit and understood why they both are the way they are. Even after their initial connection, it was only after the revelation of both their dark pasts that their friendship turned into a relationship.

Now that Mok Hae-Won and Eun-Seob are a couple and quite happy together, it is their friends, past, and Hae-Won’s decision of whether or not to go back to Seoul that stands in the way of their happily ever after. With Bo-Yeong coming back in the last episode, Soon-Yeong funeral and Myung-Joo’s and Myung-Yeo’s (Hae-won’s mother and aunt) past being revealed, fans can’t wait to find out what happens next. Want to know when and where you can catch the next episode of the series?

When the Weather is Fine Episode 13 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘When the Weather is Fine’ episode 13 will premiere on April 13, 2020, on JTBC in Korea at 21:30 KST, i.e., 5:30 a.m. PST. The show will release two new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same time slot and will finish the season on April 21, 2020, with its 16th episode.

Where to Watch When the Weather is Fine Episode 13 Online?

‘When the Weather is Fine’ episode 13 will be available to stream with English subtitles online on Rakuten Viki.

When the Weather is Fine Episode 13 Spoilers

After episode 12 managed to deliver both drama and romance is the best possible sense, we expect episode 13 to do the same. We hope that the next installment shows us the couples’ relationship with each other moving forward, but we’re sure that their family’s past and Bo-Yeong would have a part to play in how it moves. We also expect the subplot involving Hwi and Yeouns-Soo to be explored more in the following episode.

