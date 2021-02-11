Illustrated by Tsunako and written by Kōshi Tachibana, ‘Date A Live’ is a light novel series that serves as the source for the anime of the same name. The world of ‘Date A Live’ is plagued with Spirits that have been responsible for a phenomenon called “spatial quake.” It killed over 150 million people when it first struck Eurasia.

But even after 30 years of the disastrous event, nothing has changed. The spatial quakes continue to wreak havoc. Shido Itsuka, the protagonist of the series, learns that his younger sister Kotori is recruited by Ratatoskr, an organization that works to seal Spirits’ powers so that they don’t pose a threat to mankind. There is another group knows as the Anti-Spirit Team that is determined to annihilate Spirits.

Ratatoskr wants to stop Spirits, but they do not believe in the Anti-Spirit Team’s philosophy of annihilation. The struggle between the groups, with Shido as the focal point of the plot, makes for an exhilarating series that can entertain anyone. If you are wondering when ‘Date A Live’s’ Season 4 will be released, we have good news for you!

Date A Live Season 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Date A Live’ season 3 premiered on January 11, 2019. After 12 episodes, it concluded on March 29, 2019. As for Season 4, back in March 2020, it was announced that the show was under production. The fans were expecting its release in 2020, but their hopes were shattered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Date A Live IV’ was delayed with no concrete information on release dates. Kōshi Tachibana, the writer of the light novel series, tweeted on March 16, 2020, that the main story was complete. However, he refrained from giving a specific date for the release, which can be a little frustrating for the fans who are eagerly waiting.

It is only a matter of time before the ‘Date a Live’ returns with Season 4. It was already in production last year, and despite the coronvirus delays, we can expect its return somewhere around spring or summer of 2021. Although the delay might be a little frustrating for the fans, the wait will definitely be worth it.

Where to Watch Date A Live Online?

English dubbed versions of ‘Date a Live’ are available on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime. AnimeLab and Funimation are other great streaming platforms that have all the seasons of ‘Date a Live.’ Fans can also stream the first two seasons of the show from Hulu. Season 1 is also available for viewing on Vudu and Anime-Planet. Fans living in European countries (especially France) can watch ‘Date a Live’ on Wakanim.

Date A Live Season 4 Spoilers

Season 4 of ‘Date a Live’ is expected to adapt volumes 13 to 15 of the light novel series of the same name. However, for fluid storytelling, it will likely return to its previous volume as well. When Shido meets Nia, the 9th Spirit, he thinks of ways he could make her fall for him. He comes up with an idea to take her on an otaku date. But, Nia makes it very clear that she has never fallen in love with anything but 2D things. Nia’s angel is omniscient. It knows everything there is to know about the current world and even other timelines created by time travel. Season 4 is also expected to shed some more light on the story arcs of Mukuro and Nia.

