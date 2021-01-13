Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy anime that revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, who one day returns home to discover that a demon has massacred his family, and his younger sister Nezuko Kamado, the sole survivor, has been turned into a demon. Seeking vengeance for the dead and cure for Nezuko, Tanjiro embarks on a journey that takes him to the furthest corners of the Taishō-era Japan. Tanjiro takes his sister with him, carrying her in a covered basket during the day.

Like the original manga series, the animated version has been a massive success and is widely regarded as one of the best anime of recent years. If you are wondering when season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ is going to release, here is what we have been able to find out.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Demon Slayer’ season 1 premiered on April 6, 2019, and aired 26 episodes before concluding on September 28, 2019. As for season 2, no officially confirmed information is available on the subject yet. There were rumors back in October 2020 that the cast and crew of the series had gone back to production for the sophomore season, but these speculations met with neither confirmation nor denial. In January 2021, Yahoo! Japan published an article in which they mention that they have heard from the industry insiders speaking about a sequel to ‘Demon Slayer.’ Now, it is unclear whether they were speaking about a sequel to TV anime or one to the equally well-received film ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.’ Released in October 2020, the film itself serves as a sequel to the TV anime. It went on to smash several box-office records, establishing itself as the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

We can safely say that it’s only a matter of time before the producers decide to revisit such a profitable product, if they haven’t already. The real question remains what type of an animated entry the next one will be, film or TV series. If it’s the latter and if it has already started production, then ‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 might come out sometime in mid 2021.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Online?

English dubbed versions of ‘Demon Slayer’ are available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix (English speaking countries), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and AnimeLab. Italian dubbed version is available on VVVVID. Portuguese dubbed and Spanish subtitled versions are available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. In Japan, ‘Demon Slayer’ season 1 can be watched on Netflix Japan and Prime video with Japanese audio and subtitles. In India and certain other South Asian countries, ‘Demon Slayer’ is available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In China, the anime can be streamed on Bilibili. French-speaking viewers can watch the series on Wakanim.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Spoilers

The season finale begins by depicting events from a few months earlier, when Kibutsuji, now appearing as a woman, orders all the remaining five Lower of the Twelve Moons to come to meet him at a warped dimension controlled by a demoness playing a biwa. He kills all of them except for Lower One, whom he injects with his own (Kibutsuji) blood and sends after Tanjiro. In the present day, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke take their leave from the Demon Corps headquarters and go on a quest to the Mugen Train. The episode ends as Zenitsu asks if it was a good idea to bring Nezuko along. Tanjiro replies that he and his sister will never be separated again.

The sequel film covers what transpires on the Mugen Train. Season 2 might adapt material from chapter 71 onwards. Tanjiro and his friends might end up in an entertainment district, where a dangerous demon might confront them.

