Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Ryūdai Ishizaka, ‘Iwa Kakeru!: Sport Climbing Girls’ is a sports anime about climbing. It revolves around Konomi Kasahara, a quiet and brilliant girl who has a penchant for solving puzzles. A diligent student at Hanamiya Girls’ High School, Konomi has led a very conventional life. This changes when she sees the school’s climbing wall for the first time. As a first-year student, she was looking for some random club to join. But Jun Uehara, a highly-talented climber, helps her believe that this is the correct sport for her. After a fierce competitive climbing match between the two young women, Konomi joins the club.

Following the show’s premiere, it received considerable positive attention, with critics praising the anime’s mostly female cast and the incredibly uplifting story. Season 1 has recently ended. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season of ‘Iwa Kakeru!: Sport Climbing Girls’.

Iwa Kakeru Sport Climbing Girls Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Iwa Kakeru!: Sport Climbing Girls season 1 premiered on October 4, 2020, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on December 20, 2020. As for season 2, the producer, Blade Studios, hasn’t released any official statement on the subject yet. But the show has enjoyed international popularity during its original run, so it is likely a matter of time before a season 2 is greenlit. If that happens within the next few months, expect Iwa Kakeru Sport Climbing Girls season 2 to release in late 2021 or early 2022.

Iwa Kakeru!: Sport Climbing Girls Season 2 Plot: What Can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, titled ‘The Road to Best in Japan,’ Anne makes the preliminary rounds look deceptively easy. June also registers dominant victories in the speed preliminaries. After the preliminaries are completed, the girls from Hanamiya learn that they have secured a spot for themselves in the finals. They also realize that they have the second-highest points among the teams after Anne’s school. Anne knows how incredibly gifted she is and wholeheartedly believes that no member of the Hanamiya team can beat her. Confident that she will win, Anne begins mocking Konomi as they compete in the finale’s speed section. Anne subsequently wins the bouldering section. However, she and her teammates have a terrible time trying to figure out the route. When it’s Hanamiya’s turn, Konomi employs her puzzle-solving skills and wins the tournament for Hanamiya.

In season 2, the series will continue to follow Konomi’s remarkable journey, as she and other girls from Hanamiya take on tougher challenges, compete against better opponents, and win more tournaments. Her adversaries, like Anne, for instance, might continue to get better as a climb as well. So, one day, they can have a rematch.

