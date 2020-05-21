The last decade completely changed what the world knew about superhero television. There was a time when superhero series only amounted to nothing but a handful of forgotten animated shows. But now, with the advent of streaming giants like Netflix, superheroes have been recreated in such a way on television that their chronicles can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone. In this proliferation of superhumans, mutants, and supervillains, The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has played a key role in further cementing DC’s hold in the sub-genre.

With each of its seasons, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has proved that almost everything from its time travel conceits to the chemistry between its leading characters has been very well written and executed. And of course, since it’s a superhero show, even its small-screen special effects are perfect for its overall setup. As you may already know, the fifth season of the show premiered on The CW earlier this year. However, I’m pretty sure that many fans of the show are still waiting for its release on Netflix. Well, if you happen to be one of those fans, here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix release date of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 5.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Netflix Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 5 released on January 21, 2020, on The CW. Pretty much like all the shows that are a part of the Netflix and The CW collaboration, the latest season of ‘Legends of Tomorrow ‘ will drop on Netflix eight days after the release of its finale on The CW. This means that ‘Legends of Tomorrow ‘ Season 5 is now scheduled to release on Netflix on June 10, 2020.

Netflix also revealed a schedule for all the shows and movies that will release in the month of June. As you can see in the image below, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ is slated to arrive on Netflix on June 10th.

Here's just a few of the new films and shows coming to Netflix US in June pic.twitter.com/D8NlJyyMYx — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 20, 2020

The cast of the fifth season remains pretty much the same as its predecessors. The main cast still includes Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer / Atom, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance / White Canary, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie / Clotho, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood / Steel, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory / Heat Wave, and Matt Ryan as John Constantine.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Trailer

Here’s the trailer for the fifth season of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’:

