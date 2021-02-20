Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark’ is a crime drama series that follows the Byrde family as they get caught up in a money-laundering deal for a Mexican drug cartel. As things do not go as planned, they raise the stakes and get involved with more criminals.

The show originally released on July 21, 2017, and has impressed viewers and critics alike. It has been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards 32 times, with Jason Bateman (who also plays Marty) winning for direction in 2019 and Julia Garner for her performance as Ruth Langmore in 2019 and 2020. After three captivating seasons, the fans must be wondering if there will be a fourth. Here is everything you need to know!

Ozark Season 4 Release Date

‘Ozark’ season 3 landed in its entirety on March 27, 2020, on Netflix. The third season consists of ten episodes with a running time of 53- 64 minutes each.

With regard to season 4, here is the news. The series was given the thumbs up for its fourth season on June 30, 2020, although an exact release date has not yet been revealed. Unfortunately, it was also announced as the final outing of the show. In relation to the series coming to an end, showrunner Chris Mundy told Variety, “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Filming for season 4 began in early November 2020, although delays are expected due to the global pandemic disturbing production schedules. So far, the show has released new seasons between March and August. Therefore, taking these factors into consideration, we can expect ‘Ozark’ season 4 to release sometime in Summer 2021.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Mundy has also disclosed that they had always thought the series would have five seasons but instead, the upcoming and final season will comprise 14 episodes.

Ozark Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The principal cast members are all set to return for season 4. This means that we will be seeing the following people: Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore), and Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell).

Other actors may also reprise their roles, which include Nelson Bonilla (Nelson), Felix Solis (Omar Navarro), Jessica Frances Dukes (Special Agent Maya Miller), John Bedford Lloyd (Frank Cosgrove), Joseph Sikora (Frank Cosgrove Jr), Darren Goldstein (Charles Wilkes), Robert Treveiler (John Nix), and Kevin L. Johnson (Sam Dermody).

Some new cast members will be seen in the fourth season. They are Alfonso Herrera (Javi Elizonndro), Bruno Bichir (Navarro’s priest), Adam Rothenberg (Mel Sattem), CC Castillo (Sheriff Leigh Guerrero), Eric Ladin (Kerry), and Katrina Lenk (Clare Shaw).

Ozark Season 4 Plot: What can it be about?

In the third season of the show, multiple people are murdered, including Wendy’s brother Ben who was killed on her order. The episode ends on a bloody note as Navarro gets Helen shot. Navarro makes it clear that he has chosen Marty and Wendy over Helen and says that it is a “beginning,” hinting at an alliance between the three of them.

The fourth season will begin ten minutes after the final moments of season 3’s finale. We will see Marty and Wendy looking in the mirror covered in blood after Helen is shot. The season will also follow Ruth, who wants to do something of her own; we know she seems interested in joining hands with the Snells. Whether she is able to follow through or not will only be seen in season 4. Having Navarro on their side, the Byrdes may have fewer enemies. However, there is a chance that they may side with the FBI before they run out of luck. Either way, we have been promised a “great” conclusion.

Read More: Is Ozark Based on a True Story?