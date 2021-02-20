‘Spring Baking Championship’ is a cooking competition series in which participants compete for the title of Spring Baking Champion. The contestants face different baking challenges over eight weeks. The contestants have to evade weekly eliminations by showcasing their expert baking skills. The last contestant standing emerges as the winner and takes home the grand cash prize.

The series has spawned six seasons so far, and all of them have been positively received. With so many mouth-watering dishes, season 6 attracted significant viewership and was renewed for another season on March 9, 2020. If you are wondering when will ‘Spring Baking Championship’ return with the seventh season, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

Spring Baking Championship Season 7 Release Date

‘Spring Baking Championship’ season 7 is set to premiere with a special two-hour super-sized episode on March 22, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Food Network. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+. The seventh season will consist of ten episodes with a runtime of an hour each.

Spring Baking Championship Season 7 Cast: Host, Judges, and Contestants

Ali Khan, who was replaced by Clinton Kelly in season five and six, is all set to make his return in the upcoming season as the host. When it comes to the judging panel, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller have been retained for another season, while Lorraine Pascale has been replaced by Kardea Brown. Sohrob Esmaili from San Francisco is the winner of the sixth season.

The contestants of the upcoming season are as follows – Chiantae Campbell from Miami is the founder of Chic Little Cakes and loves to use bold flavors while cooking. Laurent Carratie comes from Mendham, New Jersey and he is the executive pastry chef for Harvard Club. Madiha Chughtai from Richmond, Texas, is the founder of Sweet Fusion by M and M’s Cakes and Bakes. Derek Corsino hails from Saint Helena and is a culinary arts instructor. Jahmal Dailey lives in New York and he is a pastry chef.

Co-owner of Whisk’d Away, Stephanie DeVoll is from Norwalk and specializes in making comfort deserts. Veruska Samanez is a pastry chef and owns Cake and Flourish in New Jersey. Natalie Soto from Capistrano Beach, California, is the owner of an online business known as Sweet as Love and also a cake artist. LA-based pastry chef LeeAnn Tolentino believes in “Less is more”. Born in Bombay, India, pastry chef Keya Wingfield is a Richmond native who owns Keya and Co, while Dayron Santamaria is an executive pastry chef from Takoma Park.

What can Spring Baking Championship Season 7 be About?

‘Spring Baking Championship’ brings the best bakers to one place to judge them on the basis of their delicious and mouth-watering dishes. Each week one contestant goes home, which leaves three participants in the last week trying to win the title. Each episode has two rounds – PreHeat (themed cake) and MainHeat (elaborate confection). The contestant with the worst dish has to go home while the rest advance to the next week. By the last episode, only 3 talented bakers remain. The one who performs the best becomes the Spring Baking Champion and takes home the prize money of $25,000.

Season 7 will feature expert bakers trying to give their best to cook farm-stand deserts, treats for marriage proposal plate, cow-centric delicacies, and desserts for a campfire. They are also likely to make summer desserts and ice-cream this season. The official statement from the network reads – “The three finalists who make it to the finale must hit a high note with songbird-themed desserts in the pre-heat. Then, in the main heat it’s all about celebrating the joys of the garden, and the critters within, as the competitors make lush spring garden cakes with a surprise design element inside.”

Read More: Best Baking Shows on Netflix