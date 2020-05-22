While superhero movies have been breaking box office records lately, even superhero shows have been creating legacies of their own; thanks to all the ambitious crossovers and spin-offs. The current grip of superheroes on cinema can be traced all the way back to the gold old classics of the 80s. However, the recent surge in the content surrounding this subgenre has further cemented its demand. What seemingly started off from the Arrowverse has now spread out to other shared-universe of vigilantes and villains. Among all of these fables of metahumans, The CW’s ‘Supergirl’ has found its place among the best.

The critically acclaimed series has been widely appreciated for its light-hearted storyline, and of course, its depiction of a comic character who was considered to be second-string for quite some time. More than anything else, what truly shines about ‘Supergirl’ is that its character motivations are always very intriguing. This itself plays a crucial role further heightening the interest of a viewer. That being said, you may already know that the fifth season of ‘Supergirl’ has finished airing on The CW. This means that the season will soon end up on Netflix. So if you have been eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Supergirl’ Season 5 on Netflix, we have some good news for you in the next section.

Supergirl Season 5 Release Date

In January 2019, ‘Supergirl’ was renewed for a fifth season which released on October 6, 2019, on The CW. With a total of 19 episodes, its fifth season finished airing on May 17, 2020. Much before the conclusion of its fifth season, on January 7, 2020, the series was also renewed for another season. To know more about its sixth season, you can refer to our preview. When it comes to the release of its fifth season on Netflix, according to the collaboration between Netflix and The CW, all CW originals will release on Netflix eight days after the release of their season’s finale. Taking this into consideration, ‘Supergirl’ Season 5 is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 25, 2020.

Check out Netflix’s release calendar for May 2020 below:

Netflix shares its release calendar for May 2020. What are you most excited to watch? 📺 pic.twitter.com/vkYHHVJ63I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2020

With its huge runtime of five seasons, ‘Supergirl’ has quite an extensive assemble of characters. Pretty much like the previous seasons, the cast of season 5 is led by Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers / Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen / Guardian, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott Jr. / Toyman, and David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz / Martian Manhunter.

Apart from them, other recurring guest characters of the series include Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant, Chris Wood as Mon-El, Floriana Lima as Maggie Sawyer, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Odette Annable as Samantha Arias / Reign, and Sam Witwer as Benjamin Lockwood / Agent Liberty, among many others.

Supergirl Season 5 Trailer

Here’s the trailer for the fifth season of ‘Supergirl’:

