‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ is the third and final installment of the teen romantic comedy film series that started with ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ is based on Jenny Han’s 2017 novel ‘Always and Forever, Lara Jean.’ The film revolves around Lara Jean Covey, who is back at school and starting her senior school year. But she is now burdened with a significant decision that will determine the path of her life ahead of finishing high school. If you are curious to know more about the movie, we have all the information for you right here!

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Release Date And Time:

‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ is set to release on February 12, 2021, at 12 am PT/3 am ET on Netflix.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Cast: Who is in it?

In the third installment of the film series, most of the cast members return to reprise their roles. Lana Condor essays the character of Lara Jean “LJ” Song Covey, the Korean-American high school student. Noah Centineo stars as Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean’s boyfriend and a popular lacrosse player. Although fans are wishing to see Jordan Fisher reprise his role as John Ambrose McClaren, his return seems highly unlikely.

Anna Cathcart returns as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey, Lara Jean’s spirited younger sister, and Madeleine Arthur’s Christine “Chris” is Lara Jean’s best friend. Other notable cast members include Janel Parrish as Margot Song Covey, Lara Jean’s older sister, Ross Butler as Trevor Pike, Chris’ boyfriend, and Emilija Baranac as Genevieve “Gen,” Lara’s former best friend-turned-enemy.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Plot: What is it About?

While the prequel ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ revolves around the several insecurities Lara Jean faces in her relationship with Peter, the sequel focuses more on Lara Jean’s dilemma regarding her future decisions concerning her love life and her education. The film highlights two pivotal trips that Jean takes. One of them is a family trip to Korea, where Jean finds herself missing Peter and considering her college plans. Meanwhile, Peter has already been accepted into Stanford, and Lara Jean, also an applicant, is waiting for her results.

The other trip Lara Jean takes is the school trip to New York, where she starts visualizing her life and attending University there instead. Another key event in the movie is the high school prom where Lara Jean and Peter and Chris and Trevor go as couples. But in the midst of all the fun and glee, Lara Jean must decide between “her college plans — with and without Peter.” She also has to face rejection from Stanford, where she and Peter had planned to attend together. As the two discuss their probable fates, it becomes evident that Lara Jean has a difficult choice ahead of her. Check out the trailer below.

