The Autobots have finally returned with a whole new animated series, and more than ever, they are determined to protect the universe from the evil Decepticons. The first part of Netflix’s ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron’ serves more as an introduction to the other two parts that lie ahead. It is quick-paced, replete with action, and well-animated. So if you’ve always been a fan of the mecha anime series, you probably don’t want to miss out on this new adaptation.

As revealed earlier, Netflix has two more parts of the series lined up, out of which, the next one is titled ‘Earthrise.’ As the name suggests, the events of the upcoming installment will ensue on planet Earth; unlike the first part where all the action takes place on Cybertron. So it pretty obvious that the series will certainly take its slam-bang action and sci-fi premise to a whole new level in the second part. On that note, if, like us, you’re already looking forward to ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron’ Part 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Season 2 Release Date

The first part of ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron’, titled ‘Siege’, premiered on Netflix on July 30, 2020. It followed Netflix’s standard anime ONA format and released all six episodes on the same day. In its closing moments, the anime also confirms that it will return with two more chapters.

Since it has already been confirmed that it will be back with another installment, we expect ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron Earthrise’ to release sometime in Fall 2020. Just like the first part, it will probably have a total of six episodes. We’ll update this section as soon as we get any confirmed news regarding its official release date. Till then, you can check out some other similar mecha anime.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Part 2 Cast: Who will be in it?

For the next two parts, Hasbro’s production studio Allspark, Polygon Pictures (‘Ajin‘, ‘Kuutei Dragons‘), and Rooster Teeth (‘RWBY‘) are again collaborating for the production. Along with that, F.J. DeSanto (‘Transformers: Titans Return and Power of the Primes’) remains the showrunner, while Gavin Hignight (‘Transformers: Cyberverse’) and Brandon Easton (‘Transformers: Rescue Bots’) handle its script.

Jake Foushee leads the cast of the series as the voice of Optimus Prime, the supreme leader of the Autobots, while Jason Mamocha takes on the voice of Megatron, a corrupt Decepticon ruler who is willing to do just about anything to gain control over his people. Other major cast voice actors involved in the series include Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Joe Zieja (Bumblebee), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper), and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp).

Where to Stream Transformers: War For Cybertron Online?

The first part of ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron’ is now available on Netflix worldwide.

