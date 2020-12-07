Netflix’s ‘Room 2806: The Accusation’ is a four-part documentary series that chronicles one of the most famous sexual assault cases in modern history; one that involves French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Nafissatou Diallo. The accusation against DSK of forcing the Sofitel Hotel housekeeper to perform oral sex on him led to the unraveling of various threads, which revealed that he had indulged in dubious sex-crimes related actions beforehand as well. And prominent throughout the limited series is the allusion of his womanizing ways and personal life. So, let’s find out more about his ex-wives and daughters, shall we?

Who Are Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s Ex-Wives and Daughters?

Dominique Strauss-Kahn has a total of three ex-wives up until now. He met his first wife, Hélène Dumas, in 1963, in the south of France, when she was 16 and he was just 14. They wanted to live together at first, but when their parents opposed the notion, they immediately tied the knot in 1967. And together, the couple supported each other to further their careers. While DSK was at business school, studying to enter into the world of politics and finance, Hélène worked to provide for the family, which later included their three daughters; Vanessa Strauss-Kahn, Marine Strauss-Kahn, and Laurin Strauss-Kahn.

Unfortunately, though, after nearly 17 years of marriage, the couple separated following what is described to be a civil but quick divorce. And soon after, DSK married Brigitte Guillemette, a communications specialist. In fact, it was Brigitte who had inspired DSK to lose the professor look – glasses, thick beard, and old suits – and undergo a radical makeover in 1983 to have a better effect on his audience. In 1985, they welcomed their first and only child into this world, Camille. DSK’s and Brigitte’s relationship didn’t last long, though, and they divorced in 1989, after which he began his official alliance with Anne Sinclair.

Where Are Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s Ex-Wives and Daughters Today?

From what we could find, it seems like Hélène Dumas is now a Research Fellow at The French National Centre for Scientific Research, Institute for the History of Present Time, studying the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda from the angle of historical anthropology. She has published various articles on the topic, and her current focus is on portraying the experiences of the survivors. Brigitte Guillemette, on the other hand, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 67 on October 26, 2013, due to cancer. But it is said that she remained one of DSK’s biggest supporters until her very last breath.

As for DSK’s children, while Vanessa Strauss-Kahn is an Associate Professor of Law Economics and Humanities at ESCP Business School in Paris, Marine Strauss-Kahn works as a psychologist at the Sainte-Anne Hospital, located in the 14th arrondissement of the capital. Camille Strauss-Kahn, with a Ph.D. in political science from Columbia University, is a researcher, consultant, and teacher, whose focus is mainly on the development and providing of humanitarian aid to communities suffering from conflict. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find anything on Laurin Strauss-Kahn.

We should also mention that Dominique Strauss-Kahn tied the knot for the fourth time in October of 2017 by marrying Myriam L’Aouffir, who is now 52. With a career in the humanitarian field, at one point, Myriam was responsible for social networking and communication in France before she worked at the Embassy of Morocco in External Relations. Then, at the age of 49, she founded a specialized digital communication agency called Daenerys.com, headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco, which she heads to this day.

