CBS’s ’48 Hours: The Case Against Nicole Addimando’ explores the life and slaying of Christopher Grover, along with highlighting how his then live-in girlfriend was charged, arrested, and convicted of his murder. In the fall of 2017, Chris, his partner Nicole, and their two children were residing in a three-bedroom basement apartment in east Poughkeepsie, in upstate New York, when Nicole shot and killed the father of her children as he slept on the couch.

Nicole never once denied pulling the trigger, admitting to the fact back on September 28, 2017, itself. But she maintains that she did it because Chris was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive towards her. Nicole killed him, she says, in self-defense because she was afraid for her life, along with that of her children. However, who knew that by her actions, Nicole would end up far away from the very people she wanted to keep safe and by her side.

Who Are Nichole Addimando and Chris Grover’s Children?

Nichole and Chris met and began their relationship back in 2008, shortly after they both graduated high school. And while he chose a career as a gymnastics coach, she, having an affinity towards kids, decided to work as a preschool teacher. Thus, when she fell pregnant with their firstborn, Ben, in 2012, the couple mutually agreed that Nicole would leave her job to raise him. Two years later, that extended to their second child as well -, a daughter who they named Faye.

Both Ben and Faye grew up being attached to their mother, who, with money always being tight, found free, time-consuming, and tiring activities for the kids throughout the town. She took them apple-picking, corn-maze-walking, and even taught them how to roller-skate. But life at home for them was much different, as made clear by the psychologist who worked with them. They claimed that both Ben and Faye showed signs of having witnessed domestic violence.

Where Are Nichole Addimando and Chris Grover’s Children Now?

When Nicole was charged and arrested for murdering her boyfriend in 2017, her children were given to her sister, Michelle Horton, for care. And now, more than three years later, Michelle, a single mother of a boy herself, has permanent custody of them. Residing in New York, she is raising all three kids by herself and is determined to help her sister, an alleged victim of abuse, gain back her freedom. According to her social media profile, Michelle, a former creator of Early Mama and a current employee of Omega Institute, is managing to do all this with the help of the website called We Stand With Nikki and a fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page for the latter clarifies that all the money donated would go towards helping Michelle face the “tremendous financial challenge” of raising “3 children on her own,” which, of course, includes Ben, 7, and Faye, 5. According to an update on the page, “the money is already being put to good use, with some of the funds going towards summer camp tuition for Ben and Faye. After being quarantined for months with their aunt Michelle, they are so excited to start doing activities and interacting with other children.” All Ben, Faye, or their aunt are looking for now is support and well wishes.

