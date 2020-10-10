CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Case Against Sandra Garner’ chronicles the mind-boggling 2018 true-crime story, wherein a woman claimed that her husband was killed by a masked intruder in the middle of the night. However, as the investigations went on, all the evidence seemed to point against the wife. In fact, one of her own children suspected her of the murder of his step-father. Despite all this, though, in 2019, Sandra Garner was found not guilty of the accusations against her, making her a free woman. In the intriguing episode, apart from Sandra and her relationship with her late husband, Jon Garner, there is a lot of focus on her children as well, so let’s find out more about them!

Who Are Sandra Garner’s Children?

Sandra Garner is the mother of two – Wesley Miller and Andrea Miller – both from her previous marriage. When she and her third husband, Jon Garner, tied the knot, he tried to become a father figure to both, being closer to Wesley than Andrea. In fact, Andrea didn’t even like Jon much until she noticed how much he loved and cared for her mother after her 2014 Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. It was only after that did Andrea learn to appreciate him.

Unfortunately, all this changed on January 2, 2018. Their whole world turned upside down after Jon was slain in his sleep. Sandra told the investigators about a masked intruder killing him. But, Wesley immediately pointed the finger at his mother, saying how she almost always had a gun on her being. He then questioned her story, asking if there was an intruder, how come the dogs didn’t bark.

With this, the detectives began looking into Sandra, and after eight days, arrested her for Jon’s murder. During her 2019 trial, though, her defense team said that she had been framed by her son, who murdered his step-father because he was desperate for money. They also made it clear that Wesley had been at the Garner’s residence during the night when the incriminating Google searches about “how to kill somebody” were made on Sandra’s electronics.

Furthermore, they claimed that the authorities botched the investigation as they didn’t even look for fingerprints on Sandra’s car, where the murder weapon was found. They also said that contrary to what detectives believed, Wesley did not have a solid alibi for the time of the murder. Although all this helped prove Sandra not guilty, it wasn’t enough to arrest/convict Wesley.

Where Are Sandra Garner’s Children Now?

Wesley Miller has his freedom. He hasn’t been indicted for any charges in connection to Jon Garner’s murder, and from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like he will be either. And Jon’s family, especially his parents, who live directly opposite to Sandra to this date, don’t think that Wesley had a hand in any of it either. Therefore, they still think of him as a part of their clan and remain close to him.

Andrea Miller – a mother, residing in Maypearl, Ellis County, Texas – remains extremely close to Sandra. She never once believed that the woman who gave birth to her was behind Jon’s murder, so when the verdict of not guilty was announced, she breathed a huge sigh of relief. Now, though, we should mention that this mother-daughter duo completely believes that Wesley was behind the heinous crime, so they don’t communicate with him anymore. (Featured Image Credit: CBS News / 48 Hours)

Read More: How Did Jon Garner Die?