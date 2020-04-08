‘Marrying Millions’ is a Lifetime reality TV series that explores how couples prevail over their economic differences. It not only sheds light on the divide in their lifestyles but also how they cope with social tensions that primarily stem from their parents and loved ones. The series, which is soon due for its second season, owes much of its credit to season 1.

Season 1 took us on a journey into the lives of six couples ready to commit themselves to what they believed is true love. Some of them tied the knot, some are still dating, and the rest have broken off their illusion of love.

How Did Shawn and Kate Meet?

If you have closely followed all the episodes of ‘Marrying Millions,’ then these two do not need an introduction. Shawn is a self-made businessman and a rapper. He isn’t new to the world of screen appearances. Kate London is also a musician with an ardent faith in God. The two met at a conference where Shawn was the keynote speaker. They had an instant connection that paved its way into a relationship of different world orders.

In the show, Shawn often talked about his inhibitions to commit to the full extend of a relationship. This was the beginning of many problems that were to come. The most significant turning point for the couple as we remember is the episode in which Kate finds out that Shawn gifted her a diamond bracelet that turned out to be made of fake diamonds, in other words, cubic zirconia. This caused Shawn to act out and Kate to withdraw in her optimism regarding her boyfriend.

Shawn and Kate: Where Are They Now?

They have had quite a troublesome history when it comes to cementing their relationship. In Facebook’s ‘Relationship Status: It’s Complicated,’ the two were swayed by the popular vote, which stated that they should break up. At the time, they didn’t even argue with the audience to uphold their love. This, however, was in 2017. 2019, saw their re-appearance as a couple in ‘Marrying Millions.’ As witnesses to what went down in the show, we can probably assume that they are not yet out of the murky waters.

It was cited post the show that they are together, even now. This may be true, considering they teamed up together to make songs that are available on Spotify. Many of these songs which came out in 2019, include: ‘I Need a Savior,’ ‘Busdown,’ and ‘Cosign.’ Kate London can be seen promoting many of these songs on her Instagram page.

While all this provides us much reason to believe they are together, there is evidence to assume otherwise as well. The two literally do not have any pictures of each other on their Insta accounts. Both seem to be heavily invested in their music careers at this point. London’s last post on Instagram has a hashtag that says, ‘#breakup.’ So, that is probably not a good sign.

Even though we are not sure what to make of it, it’s safe to assume that there is a real possibility that they might have broken up already. If not, they are still struggling to make it work. Speculations aside, Kate is currently busy promoting her new single that is coming out on April 10. On Shawn’s end of social media, there are cars, dogs, and music, nothing else.

