‘MasterChef’ is an iconic series that needs no introduction. Since the show’s phenomenal success in Australia, it has expanded to other countries all across the globe, including the United States. With experts like Gordon Ramsay judging the food, the pressures must be quite high indeed. Those that are able to face their fears and reckon with the expectations of the judges to produce restaurant level food are the ones that become the next MasterChef.

The show has given multiple home cooks an opportunity to learn and grow in the culinary industry, especially with the expert guidance of established professionals in the field. Different challenges are used to improve their skills one at a time, and eliminations then occur. By the end of the season, only one person wins the coveted title. If you are curious about where the previous winners of the show are today, then just keep on reading.

Season 1: Whitney Miller

Whitney was nicknamed the “Pastry Princess” during her time at MasterChef and was just 22-years old when she won the first season. Since then, she has written two cookbooks— ‘Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm’ and ‘Whitney Miller’s New Southern Table.’ She still develops her own recipes and helps brands do the same. She also appears on television segments from time to time. She is married to her husband, Ryan Murphy, and they have two beautiful children together.

Happy Father’s Day @rhumphrey06 !We love you with our whole life and hearts. Thank you for all you do for us.Thank… Posted by Whitney Miller on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Season 2: Jennifer Behm

After winning the second season, Jennifer organized and participated in various cooking events. Apart from this, she, along with her husband, started a catering company called Pink Martini Catering and also runs a restaurant called Red Fin Crudo in Rhode Island.

Hard to believe that 7 years ago yesterday my life changed forever!Season 2 winner of MasterChef!Now I have my own restaurant, have traveled the world, created lasting friendships.Forever grateful! @MASTERCHEFonFOX @GordonRamsay @Jbastianich @grahamelliot pic.twitter.com/eHgfHMn39c — Jenny Behm-Lazzarini (@ChefJennifer13) August 17, 2018

Season 3: Christina Ha

Christina was the show’s first blind winner, and after the competition, she published her cookbook called ‘Recipes from My Home Kitchen: Asian and American Comfort Food.’ She also worked on the TV show ‘Four Senses,’ which was a cooking show for the visually impaired. Apart from this, she was a regular judge on MasterChef Vietnam.

The exceptionally talented Christina did not stop there, and has opened her own gastropub in Houston, Texas, called The Blind Goat. The name is reportedly a combination of her disability and her Vietnamese zodiac sign. According to her Instagram, she is also working on a Vietnamese restaurant with Tony J Nguyen called Xin Chào.

Season 4: Luca Manfé

A restaurant manager before entering the competition, Luca went on to publish his cookbook called ‘My Italian Kitchen: Favorite Family Recipes’ after winning. He also started a personal catering service called Dinner with Luca. You can catch a glimpse of his beautiful wife and children on his social media as well.

Season 5: Courtney Lapresi

Courtney was a dancer from Philadelphia who won the fifth season of the franchise. Post that, she published her book titled ‘Everyday Fancy: 65 Easy, Elegant Recipes for Meals, Snacks, Sweets, and Drinks.’ According to multiple sources, she has left the culinary world to work in sales for Tesla. However, one quick peek at her Instagram shows that while she may not be pursuing it professionally, her cooking looks as appealing as ever!

Season 6: Claudia Sandoval

Chef Claudia has definitely made her mark on the culinary world. After winning season 6, she released her cookbook called ‘Claudia’s Cocina: A Taste of Mexico.’ She set up a consulting company under the name Claudia’s Cocina and even worked with brands like Coca Cola and Kellogs. Apart from this, she started her own modern Mexican bakery by the name of Cochi Dorado. She is also a judge for MasterChef Latino. Claudia and her daughter reside in San Diego, California.

Season 7: Shaun O’Neale

A DJ before joining the show, Shaun’s victory led to him publishing his cookbook called ‘My Modern American Table: Recipes for Inspired Home Cooks.’ He has also worked with companies like Disney and Macy’s for culinary events. You can catch glimpses of his home life on his Instagram profile, where along with his passion for food, he is seen spending time with his wife and his dogs.

Season 8: Dino Angelo Luciano

After proclaiming the crown for season 8, Dino was the head of the restaurant Muse & Market in Phoenix. However, after that, he set up The Gourmet Rabbit, which is a bistro, and a catering service that specializes in weddings. He also teaches cooking classes. He is vegan, and also a mental health advocate.

Season 9: Gerron Hurt

Before participating in MasterChef, Gerron worked as an English teacher. After winning the competition, he appeared in several culinary events in Louisville. He also got married to Brandi Beckham, and they have also welcomed a daughter into the world. Their wedding was broadcasted in Season 10 of the show, and the contestants had to cater to the food there as part of a challenge. He also started a food truck style service restaurant called Southern Ego in Iowa.

Season 10: Dorian Hunter

After winning the tenth season, Dorian was offered an opportunity to train at the restaurants of Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich. She is working on her cookbook and also hosts cooking classes. She is married to Charles Turks and is a mother to 3 children as well. She also dreams of opening her own restaurant with the prize money of $250,000 that she won. According to her Instagram bio, she is also a content creator.

