Building homes can be a long-drawn process, but here is a couple who can prove it otherwise. ‘100 Day Dream Home’ is a reality show that follows Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt as they build homes from scratch for their clients in only 100 days. Brian is a developer while Mika is a realtor with an extraordinary gift for mediation; she helps the families decide what they want their dream home to look like. They work together with their team of skilled individuals to give the clients the home of their dreams. You must be curious to know where the HGTV series is filmed. We’ve got all that you want to know right here!

100 Day Dream Home Filming Locations

Brian and Mika take their clients on “inspiration tours” before they zero down on a design for the house. This helps to collect ideas for the new build and also gives the clients a picture regarding what a particular feature will look like. Let us take you through the filming locations!

Tampa Bay Area, Florida

‘100 Day Dream Home’ is filmed in the Tampa Bay area, Florida. Tampa Bay area on the west coast of the state comprises cities such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, along with several unincorporated communities and census-designated places. This area is also referred to as Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area or Tampa Bay MSA.

One of the major ideas behind the series is to show real estate development in Tampa. This is also the reason why the show features development projects and local businesses in the area. Brian and Mika make an effort to ensure that the people on their team are from Tampa, including contractors, subcontractors, artists, designers, and home builders. Even the construction materials are by and large sourced locally.

Some of the places in the Tampa Bay area that serve as filming locations for the show are Plant City, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Riverview, downtown Tampa, and St. Petersburg. In the series, Mika and Brian build homes in Pinellas Park, Seminole Heights, and Shore Acres. The show has also filmed sequences in Parkesdale Farm in Plant City. For inspiration, the clients are taken on home tours and to various landmarks such as parks, beaches, and farms in the area. Some of the well-known landmarks in the region are Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Hillsborough River State Park, Tampa Museum of Art, Fort De Soto’s North Beach, Clearwater Beach, and Tampa Riverwalk. Mika and Brian are from Riverview, which is a significant filming location for the series.

One thing that sets this show apart from the other home improvement shows is that the owners receive a complimentary gift from the producers. This could range from anything such as kitchen floors, backyard, ceilings, or even interior designs. This not only helps market the show but also adds the surprise element as the clients and viewers look forward to the gift that the owners receive.

