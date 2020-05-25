‘Soul Train’ is a music-dance television show that ran from 1971 to 2006. The show is widely regarded for its unmatched influence on the African-American community and others’ perception of it. Created by Don Cornelius, the series features performances from a variety of genres like R&B, soul, pop, etc. BET’s ‘American Soul’ attempts to pay tribute to ‘Soul Train’ by presenting the story of its creation. Naturally, the BET series revolves around Don Cornelius.

One of the executive producers of ‘American Soul’ is Don Cornelius’ son himself, Tony Cornelius. Apart from Don Cornelius, the series also takes a look at the highly competitive world of Hollywood in the ’70s and how various artists made and broke their careers with ‘Soul Train’ in the backdrop. The first season of the show is set between 1971 and 1973, tracking the first two seasons of ‘Soul Train.’ The second season, on the other hand, is set in 1975.

Sinqua Walls plays the character of Don Cornelius on ‘American Soul.’ Walls is best known for playing Shawn in ‘Power.’ Apart from him, Jason Dirden, James Devoti, Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, and Iantha Richardson are also members of the show’s cast.

American Soul Filming Locations

‘American Soul’ is a period television series. It is set in the 1970s as that is when ‘Soul Train’ first began to air. The show portrays its time period authentically as it would have been expected to do. After all, ‘American Soul’ is tasked with the gargantuan objective of doing justice to the legacy of ‘Soul Train’ and Don Cornelius. Thus, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘American Soul’ is filmed. Where does the show film its ’70s drama? How does it manage to authentically portray its time period and setting? These are just some of the questions that viewers are bound to have.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘American Soul’ is almost entirely filmed in the city of Atlanta in Georgia. Atlanta is where a lot of BET productions are filmed. Examples include ‘The Oval‘ and ‘Bruh.’ The principal reason behind this is that Tyler Perry Studios is located in Atlanta. However, there have been no confirmed reports suggesting that ‘American Soul’ has been filmed at Tyler Perry Studios.

Most local sources have pointed out the fact that several scenes of ‘American Soul’ have been filmed on the streets of Atlanta. For instance, a few local sources have pointed out how filming was carried out in Ottley Drive in Midtown, Atlanta. However, apart from that, information regarding other locations within Atlanta where filming took place has been scarce. Have a look at the following behind-the-scenes photos shared by James Devoti:

