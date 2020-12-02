‘Are You The One?’ is an MTV reality show that follows a bunch of single men and women as they navigate the choppy waters of dating while living together in a house. The singles have to pair up on their own, but also a team of experts uses mechanized compatibility algorithms to secretly find the perfect match for each housemate. Their collective aim is to find out the perfect matches that have been selected by the dating algorithm’s data.

When all the matches are spotted, the players get to win a grand cash prize and potentially walk away into the sunset with their soulmate. The show has garnered a loyal fan base ever since its inception in 2014. Every season is filmed in a different exotic location, usually a tropical one with tons of idyllic beaches. Let’s take a look at where ‘Are You The One?’ season 2 has been filmed.

Are You The One Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Are You The One?’ season 2 was filmed entirely on location in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. Here are more details about the exact location where the filming of the reality series took place.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Sitting on the island’s Atlantic coast, the festive city of San Juan is the capital of Puerto Rico and also the largest city. Credited with being Puerto Rico’s cultural and financial center, San Juan has deep historical roots that date back to the 1500s when it was founded by Spanish colonists. The city is known for its vast and pristine beaches, cobblestoned paths that weave through the old city, 16th-century forts, and vibrant nightlife with several clubs and casinos.

Old San Juan is dotted with colorful buildings that showcase the wonderful Spanish architecture. It’s an ideal location for fun, games, and romance. Many films and TV shows have been filmed in San Juan previously. Some of them are ’22 Jump Street’, ‘Amistad’, ‘Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights’, and ‘The Amazing Race’. Puerto Rico offers some of the most competitive tax incentives in the United States. Coupled with its sun-drenched tropical beaches, the island makes for a great filming location, especially for dating shows like ‘Are You The One?’.

