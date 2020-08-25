‘Baewatch: Parental Guidance’ is a British reality series that has now become even more popular since it’s on Netflix. The premise follows a few seemingly perfect couples who go on a romantic getaway. The sun, sands, and sea are all perfect, but they put their relationships to the test. What the pairs don’t know is that the parents are actually behind the trials, and they want to screen the loved ones of their family members. The exotic location is bound to make many of us couch-bound viewers wistful since the pandemic has effectively robbed us of our time in the sun. As we live vicariously, through the eyes of the participants, you might wonder where ‘Baewatch: Parental Guidance’ has been filmed. We have got you covered.

Baewatch: Parental Guidance Filming Location:

The gleaming and luxurious resort one sees in ‘Baewatch: Parental Guidance,’ would feel at home in Miami, or perhaps even a California shoreline. Some might also think that it is located in Brazil, or the Bahamas, or maybe even Florianopolis. However, the series has actually been filmed in Antalya, Turkey. You can check out a post about the same below.

The stunning destination might not spring to everyone’s minds at first, but has lovely weather and lower costs of living, along with excellent amenities. Scuba diving, paragliding, checking out historical sites, Skyrail tours, and going on boat rides in gorgeous lagoons are just some of the activities the place offers, apart from mind-boggling views and award-winning gourmet food.

Sungate Hotel and Resort, Antalya

Antalya’s numerous waterfalls and sea beaches make it a perfect spot to set this kind of reality show, meant to inspire romance. ‘Baewatch: Parental Guidance’ has actually been filmed at the Sungate Hotel and Resort in Antalya, Turkey. Owned by Rixos, the hotel offers a lavish holiday destination, and the participants live in the exclusive Villa Lake Houses, which provide an intimately relaxing holiday experience.

The Rixos Sungate Resort is a sprawling property that has a gorgeous private beach, running for one kilometer along the coastline. It comes equipped with a spa center, a four-lane bowling alley, and an outdoor pool that has an aqua park. The resort aims to cater to customers of different age groups to ensure everyone walks away with great experiences and happy memories. You can check out what the resort looks like here.

Thus, ‘Baewatch: Parental Guidance’ has made excellent use of locations, setting the series in Turkey, which lends an exotic aura to the series. The vacationing atmosphere and soothing surroundings put the participants in the mood for love, which makes the show’s progress fascinating as their relationships are tested thoroughly.

Read More: Where is Too Hot to Handle Filmed?