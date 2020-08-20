In the past, several TV shows and movies have portrayed how the science of optimizing one’s body using genetic enhancements can often be morally wrong. German series ‘Biohackers’ will examine the same world of biohacking through the perspective of a university student called Mia (Luna Wedler), who starts her medical degree as any other student. But soon, as she starts gaining the trust of her brilliant Professor Lorenz (Jessica Schwarz), she learns that there’s a lot more to her the professor’s genetic experiments than meets the eye.

Since ‘Biohackers’ is more about fictional science experiments and their consequences, the sci-fi show does not make you trek light-years across the stars and neither does it walk you through many different locations across the world. But if you’re still wondering where its filming took place, here’s everything you need to know.

Biohackers Filming Locations

As mentioned above, the intriguing sci-fi premise of ‘Biohackers’ unfolds itself the University of Freiburg. For the most part, the creators of the series stayed true to its original setup and filmed some of its scenes in the University of Freiburg itself. Other than that, almost all the scenes of the series were filmed in studios in Munich.

Munich, Germany

The principal photography of ‘Biohackers’ began sometime in May 2019 and wrapped up in September 2019. Originally, ‘Biohackers’ was scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, on Netflix. However, Netflix later decided to reschedule its release to August 20, 2020, as some of its scenes could be misinterpreted as references to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the official website of the University of Freiburg, the filming of the series took place in the university from July 5-11, 2019. Several different locations of the university, such as its Biology Department, University Library (UB), and even the main campus college buildings, were used for filming.

The production of ‘Biohackers’ received of partial fund of €400,000 from the German Motion Picture Fund and the Bavarian media promotion company, FilmFernsehFonds (FFF) Bayern. Both ‘Dark’ Season 3 and ‘Biohackers’ happen to be the first international series funded by FFF.

Christian Ditter, the showrunner of the series, who even wrote and directed the first three episodes, posted a few stills from the show’s sets on his Instagram. Check it out below:

Read More on Filming Locations: Dark | How to Sell Drug Online (Fast)