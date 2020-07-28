Bobby Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, is an American songwriter and rapper. He rose to fame with his track ‘Hot Nigga’ and soon signed a deal with Epic Records. However, Bobby’s rise to fame and claim to notoriety has followed similar trajectories, and he was arrested on December 24, 2014. The NYPD charged Bobby with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.

In 2016, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. The judgment came in accordance with the original plea deal Bobby struck in 2014, where he pleaded guilty to 4th-degree conspiracy to possess a weapon unlawfully, and a 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession. At the time, perhaps, Bobby’s plea deal made sense since the cops pinned him as the leader of the GS9 street gang (an off-shoot of the Crips). Notably, when Bobby was first arrested, his bail was at $2 million, and Epic did not post the sum. LA Reid, the CEO, noted that Shmurda was close to him, but the finances were not too good in the music industry.

Since Bobby was already behind bars for two years, between the time of his arrest and sentencing, they were counted as time served. Thus, he had to spend five years in prison when the judge handed down the verdict. Now that its 2020, where is Bobby Shmurda?

Where is Bobby Shmurda Today?

Bobby has had an eventful time behind bars. He was initially imprisoned at Rikers, where the rapper was allegedly involved in a brawl involving gang members of the Bloods and Crips. This happened in May 2015. Then, in 2017, he was involved in a fight with several inmates, losing his phone privileges and being sent to solitary confinement for a month. Bobby also had the misfortune of being caught, trying to sneak a shank into prison. Although he received an additional four years for the crime, he served it concurrently, so it was not tacked onto the seven-year sentence.

Currently, Bobby is incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison. His records indicate that his sentence ends in 2021. However, Bobby might be getting out before that. The rapper has a parole hearing scheduled in August 2020. Check his record here.

Leslie Pollard, Bobby’s mother, spoke about the upcoming parole hearing. She said that Bobby plans to focus all attention on working in the studio and staying out of trouble. He’s been doing a lot of writing behind bars and plans to make a record. Bobby also wants to produce a documentary about his life. It is art for a cause. The rapper wants it to be shown to troubled youth as an educational tool. He wants to visit at-risk kids and spend more time with them. Bobby hopes his tales serve as an eye-opener, so they do not head down the same paths that lead them to prison.

While behind bars, he has remained in close contact with his mother, who’d visit him every day. However, such plans have come to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, she remains in regular contact over the phone and has conveyed Bobby’s confidence in securing parole.

Read More: Fact Check: Is Lil Baby Dead?