Where Is Buried by the Bernards Filmed? Where Is R. Bernard Funeral Services Located?

Netflix’s ‘Buried by the Bernards’ is a quirky, fun, and light-hearted series that explores all the ins and outs of the R. Bernard Funeral Services, a business that offers a complete yet affordable funeral package to help their local community deal with the substantial costs that comes with losing a loved one. The owners of this place are the bickering but big-hearted Bernard family, who have all already made quite the name for themselves in both the mortuary as well as the entertainment industry.

While the Bernards – Ryan, his mother Debbie, his two daughters Deja and Raegan, along with uncle Kevin – help grieving families say farewell, they also navigate their day-to-day lives to give us a glimpse of what it’s like to work alongside blood relatives. And we’re not going to lie; this docuseries highlights just how much of a rollercoaster ride the entire thing can be. But now, if you’re here curious to know more about the business’ location or the exact spots where the show is filmed, we’ve got you covered.

Buried by the Bernards Filming Location

As mentioned in the first episode of the series itself, R. Bernard Funeral Services, is located in Memphis, Tennessee. Therefore, the entirety of ‘Buried by the Bernards’ is filmed there as well.

Memphis, Tennessee

First things first, since the family business is at the front and center of the show and is also the location where most of the scenes unfold, we’re glad to inform you that the funeral home’s exact address is 2764 Lamar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38114. All the Bernard family’s arguments, their discussions, their one-on-one camera interviews, and even Deja’s abandoned baby shower took place at this exact location. After all, most of the aspects needed, from the free space to the family’s office, are all on the same plot. Even the embalming room, the viewing section, and the cremation site are here.

Apart from the R. Bernard Funeral Services, some of the other locations where the series’ production took place were a few restaurants. These include City Silo Table + Pantry (Deja and Raegan’s lunch location from episode 2), Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous (Debbie’s fruitless date spot from episode 7), and Mahogany Memphis (where the entire Bernard family went for a celebratory dinner at the end of episode 8). Aside from that, the two other sites or businesses we see a glimpse of in the series are Salon 387 on Main Street Memphis and the Memphis Coach Sales Company, a car dealership.

