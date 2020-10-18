‘Card Sharks’ is an American game show based on the card game, ‘Acey Deucy.’ The name of the show is a play on the term, “card sharp” which means a person who is extremely skilled at card games. In the show, there are two oversized stacks of cards and two participants who compete for control over the stacks of cards by answering some questions and then guessing whether the following card is higher or lower in value than the previous one. The show originally debuted in 1978 on NBC with Jim Perry as the host.

Over the years, the show has been aired on different channels on-and-off. The latest version of the game show is hosted by Joel McHale which premiered on June 12, 2019. You may recognize him as the host for ‘The Soup’ and also as Jeff Winger from the popular sitcom, ‘Community.’

Card Sharks Filming Location

The various versions of ‘Card Sharks’ over the years have been filmed in multiple studios, including NBC Studios at Burbank, CBS Television City, Hollywood, and Tribune Studios, Hollywood.

CBS Television Studios, Hollywood

For the latest edition, ‘Card Sharks’ has returned to filming at CBS Television City, Hollywood in California, where it was also filmed from 1986 to 1989. CBS Television City, is also known as Television City which is located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, at the corner of Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles. The studio is owned by Hackman Capital Partners that also own Culver Studios. The property now hosts eight separate studios and is the hub for filming of television programs, especially live shows, but it used to be the Gilmore stadium and an oil field before that.

Keeping in mind the current situation of the pandemic, the producer Fremantle has put strict protocols in place for health and safety. The high-energy show is being filmed with minimal crew and without an audience. For a show like this, the live audience was a big part of the much talked about energy of ‘Card Sharks,’ the showrunners are hoping the show will get a similar response despite the limitations.