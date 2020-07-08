Reality television has a flair for inducing wishful thinking in viewers. Who doesn’t look at reality stars and wish for their lives to be as perfect, luxurious, or talked-about? Just think of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ and you’ll know what we are talking about. There are various kinds of “cast members” that reality shows focus on. ‘Chrisley Knows Best‘ tackles an extreme form of such wishful perfection.

‘Chisley Knows Best’ revolves around the Chrisley family and its head, Todd Chrisley who is an entrepreneur and a real-estate developer. The Chrisley family portrays the ultra-perfect, Southern Christian family image. On top of that, Todd is depicted to be a complete control freak. He is the one who goes to great lengths to ensure that everything in his family and his house is perfect.

However, nothing can be flawless. As Todd tries to control how his kids should behave and their lives in general, there’s bound to be some resistance. This, in turn, adds a lot of spice and tons of drama to the show. Will Todd’s approach of going about controlling everything in his life not caring about who he upsets last? There is only one way to find out!

Chrisley Knows Best Filming Locations

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is one of those reality shows which follows a particular set of “cast members” as they go about their lives. Hence, the show follows the Chrisley family wherever they go. Thus, a large chunk of the show is set in their house(s). The show also follows them to the other places that they go to. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the show has been filmed.

Georgia

The series is set in Georgia for the earlier seasons. This is when the Chrisley family stayed in the state. Here, the show was primarily filmed in Roswell and Alpharetta, near Atlanta. In the first season, the Chrisleys are depicted to be living in a 30,000 square foot mansion on 5000 Heatherwood Court in Roswell.

Nashville

The Chrisley family shifts to Nashville, Tennessee after a point and this is where the show is filmed, for obvious reasons. Apparently, they had plans of opening a Souther-style restaurant in downtown Nashville. According to local sources, the family resides in the Brentwood suburb. It is a sprawling 11,000 square foot home with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The previous owner of the place was former NHL hockey player Mike Ribeiro. The mansion also has a recreation room, a pool, and a four-car garage.

Other Locations

Local sources have also reportedly spotted the family in St. Petersburg. According to IMDb, filming was also carried out in London. Have a look at some footage from the show’s Instagram handle:

