‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’ is Food Network’s reality show where the host, Eddie Jackson, challenges cookie makers to come up with the most creative designs. In each episode, five bakers prove their holiday cookie-making skills through two rounds to a panel of judges. Ree Drummond is the lead judge, who is accompanied by a rotating panel of judges that comprises Kimberly Bailey, James Briscione, Damiano Carrara, Dan Langan, Jamika Pessoa, Jordan Pilarski, Aarti Sequeira, and Joy Wilson. The winner goes home with $10,000. What says holidays like a batch of handmade cookies? If you are wondering where this mouth-watering show is filmed, we’ve got your back!

Christmas Cookie Challenge Filming Locations

Mostly filmed indoors, this exciting baking show is shot in a studio in New Orleans. Let us take a closer look at the location.

New Orleans, Louisiana

‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’ is filmed at the Quixote Studio, which is exactly located on 10289 East Airline Highway, St. Rose, Louisiana. The studio consists of 3 stages with a studio space of 36,000 sq ft. and over 15,000 sq ft. of office space. The studio is a convenient location for filming as it is also a five-minute drive from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

New Orleans sees a large number of filming productions every year due to the historic locations and one of the most attractive tax credits programs in the country. Some of the most famous projects filmed in the area are ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ and Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained.’

The number of episodes for the ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’ for the fourth season had to be capped at six since a crew member tested positive for Covid-19 while filming the sixth episode. The producers decided to wrap up production by themselves and ensured contact tracing so that staff, crew, and cast could return home as soon as possible and take all the necessary measures. All safety guidelines were ensured before the commencement of the shoot, along with an on-set medical team for testing. Two local members who tested positive were also replaced.

