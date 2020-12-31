‘Cobra Kai’ is a martial arts drama television series, set 34 years after the original ‘Karate Kid’ film. The series revisits the events of the original film from Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) point of view, while an old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is rekindled. As Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, it adds fuel to the fire. The show is mostly set in Reseda, California, but you might find it interesting to know where season 3 is filmed. Here is what we have found!

Cobra Kai Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Cobra Kai’ season 3 is filmed in multiple locations, including Georgia, California, and Okinawa (Japan). The third season wrapped up filming early in 2020. Let’s dive into the details!

Atlanta, Georgia

One of the main settings of the series is the Cobra Kai dojo in California. The exterior shots are filmed at the Crossroads Shopping Center located on 2779 Lakewood Avenue SW in Atlanta. Some more regular locations feature in the series, and we believe that scenes for season 3 are also filmed there. This includes C.T. Martin Natatorium and the Recreation Center in Adamsville, which stand in for West Valley High School.

Another location in Georgia that may have been used for filming season 3 is the Atlanta Motors Superstore on 6740 Oakley Industrial Boulevard in Union City. This doubles as the LaRusso Auto Group in the series. Daniel LaRusso’s home is actually a mansion at 130 Woodlawn Drive NE in Marietta. The property comprises an indoor atrium and an acre of space around the house, including a swimming pool, spa, and greenhouse.

Tarzana, California

Johnny and Miguel’s apartment is one of the few locations which claims to be in California and is also filmed there. The exact location of the house is 18555 Burbank Boulevard in Tarzana. Interestingly, it is only a few miles away from the real Reseda and close to the building that served as the filming location for Daniel’s apartment in the original film, ‘The Karate Kid.’

Okinawa, Japan

The city of Okinawa is located in the central part of Okinawa Island. It is known for its tropical climate, beaches, coral reefs, and World War II sites. Several productions have been filmed here, such as ‘The Spy Who Loved Me,’ ‘Karate for Life,’ ‘Voyage of the Southern Sun,’ and ‘A Good Husband.’

Finish in Atlanta this upcoming Friday. Then we go to Okinawa for a week after Thanksgiving. Then we are done. — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) November 16, 2019

In season 3, we visit the origins of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do. Daniel LaRusso returns to Okinawa once again and visits Mr. Miyagi’s hometown as seen in ‘The Karate Kid Part II.’ This time around, the sequences in Okinawa are filmed on location in contrast to the movie, where that particular segment was shot in Hawaii.

