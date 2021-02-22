CBS’ ’48 Hours: Crosley Green’s Hard Time’ is an episode that chronicles the 1989 killing of 22-year-old Charles “Chip” Flynn, along with its baffling and controversial aftermath. A little more than a year after Chip was slain, a 30-something-year-old black man named Crosley Green was convicted of his murder and put on death row. However, with no concrete physical evidence against him and him always maintaining his innocence, his case has become one of the most well-known conviction cases in Florida’s history. And now, if you’re here curious to know all the latest updates about Crosley’s whereabouts, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Crosley Green?

In 1989, Crosley Green was a small-time drug dealer who had recently been released from the Madison Correctional Institution. He admitted that although he was no saint, he was never involved in anything violent. After all, he had his family to think about — the people to whom he’d become a father figure since his parents passed. When Charles “Chip” Flynn was killed in an orange grove, Crosley says he was two miles away with some friends. Yet, because his physique matched the description provided by Kim Hallock, Chip’s ex-girlfriend and the only witness to the crime, Crosley was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and murder.

At Crosley’s 1989 trial, shoe prints and witness testimonies were the two main aspects that played a role in his conviction. Yet, as time passed by, it came to light that the incriminating prints provided as evidence in court did not belong to Crosley as they were one size too big and didn’t match the treads found at the crime scene. Along with that, one witness recanted her statement, claiming that she was pressured to lie to the jury. Others alleged the same. In 2009, Crosley was removed from death row and resentenced to life in prison. But even that changed in 2018 when the Middle District Court overturned his conviction and granted him a re-trial.

Where is Crosley Green Now?

Even though Crosley Green’s conviction has been reversed, he remains behind bars, incarcerated at the Calhoun Correctional Institution in Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida. The State of Florida requested a denial of his release until he’s proven not guilty. Also, the Attorney General appealed the ruling, and a hearing was held before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. As per the latest reports, the results of the hearing are being awaited by the parties involved. Thus, the legal battle between the prosecutors and the defendant is still ongoing. However, with the positive support Crosley has been receiving, the case might just go in his favor.

When Crosley filed a motion for emergency discharge in mid-2020 due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak in prison, it was denied. “If Mr. Green dies of COVID-19 while awaiting this Court’s judgment, it will be a miscarriage of justice of unconscionable proportions,” one of his attorneys wrote in the motion. Yet, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed this appeal on the grounds that the lower district court should review the matter first.

In the last three decades, apart from maintaining his innocence, Crosley has also been a model inmate, never getting into trouble and working whenever possible to pay his dues, adding a massive checkmark against his name. Talking to ’48 Hours’ a few years ago, Crosley Green admitted that he still dreams of his freedom, hoping that the world will one day understand that he’s human like everyone else. “It takes time,” he said. “You know, there’s this old saying, ‘It’s easy to get in, and it’s hard to get out.’ And that’s what I’m going through.”

