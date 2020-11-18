Netflix’s ‘Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas’ stars veteran interior designer Benjamin Bradley, “Mr. Christmas” himself, as he, alongside his design team, or “elves,” helps deserving families by turning their ordinary homes into festivities galore. The founder of E & Co. Home Interiors combines his skills, creativity, and “healthy obsession” with Christmas to help his clients welcome the holiday season in a very merry, extravagant, and yet cozy surrounding. All he hopes to do is embody the Christmas spirit and spread joy, and he manages to do it in just three days every time.

In the third episode, ‘My Big Fat Italian Christmas,’ Benjamin’s client, Danielle Cervoni, wanted his help to mix old traditions with new beginnings. And now that it’s all said and done, if you’re here curious to know more about her and her current whereabouts, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to find out.

Who Is Danielle Cervoni?

Danielle Cervoni is a New Yorker through and through, born and raised in the village of Brookville, Oyster Bay, Nassau County, Long Island, New York. She graduated from Jericho Senior High School in 2012 and then went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Strategic Communications, with a minor in Marketing, from American University in Washington, D.C., which she earned in 2016. Within this time, Danielle also managed to study abroad in Rome for a semester.

It was while Danielle was at American University that she met Joe DiBartolomeo in a marketing class. They got to know each other and slowly developed a connection, which they maintained even after graduation, and through Joe’s active duty within the Army. Despite their long-distance relationship and the fact that they usually only got to see one another face-to-face for a weekend every month, their mutual trust and understanding helped them thrive. And with that, Joe proposed.

Where Is Danielle Cervoni Today?

Danielle Cervoni is now Danielle Cervoni DiBartolomeo. She and Joe tied the knot in a small, family and close friends only backyard ceremony in the Cervoni family home in September of 2020. And now, they have started their lives together as a married couple in Columbia, South Carolina, which is Joe’s current duty station. However, we should also mention that it seems like Joe and Danielle plan on having another wedding, a big one, on July 4, 2021, in a church in Brookville, New York.

Danielle, it seems like, is continuing with her career path as well, currently serving as a Special Events Coordinator at Macy’s, a post that she has held since October of 2018. Before that, she was a Product Development Coordinator at the same company, which she obtained thanks to her experiences at Channel, GYMR Public Relations, and Galley. According to her LinkedIn profile, Danielle additionally works as an active Freelance Social Media Consultant for Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

